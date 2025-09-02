Yebo or Haibo: Asking family for money for your wedding

Each week, Carol Ofori invites someone from KwaZulu-Natal to share their dilemma on whether or not they are acting like a skebenga. Carol Ofori, our listeners, and the infamous Judge Sondo eventually decide whether the storyteller is a skebenga. This week, we are talking weddings. We all know how expensive weddings can be. Some people save so they can have the wedding of their dreams, others take out exorbitant loans, some keep it sweet and simple, and some look to their family for help.

via GIPHY

Today's anonymous on "Am I the Skebenga?" wrote: "My cousin is getting married next month and suddenly has money problems for the wedding. He's taken his budget and wasted it on so many irrelevant things, like a bouncer at the door because he does not want gate crashes, and painting the wall of his home because the wedding will be at his family home. Hence, it looks nice in photos and many other non-essential wedding items. Now he's short of money for the important things like the cake and the flowers. He has asked my sister and me to help, and we can afford to, but we're refusing on principle. Where is all the money he wasted? Why are we now called to the rescue? He needs to learn a lesson about money. Am I being a skebenga if I refuse to pay for the cake and flowers for my cousin's wedding?" For many families, giving money toward the wedding preparations isn't unusual. Several people have even expressed their willingness to ask tactfully for cash from their family, and even their guests. But, does that make it acceptable?

Read more: Bride and groom sell admission tickets to their wedding

While there's no rule stating you cannot ask for money from family, it can be frowned upon, especially considering modern-day couples have been known to move away from expecting families to contribute toward their big day. What do you think about it? Please take part in our poll below and let us know.

Image Courtesy of iStock