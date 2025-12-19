Would you try these crazy festive season trends?

Would you try out these crazy festive season trends?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Which one of these Christmas trends are you willing to try?
Are you adventurous during the festive season? Here are some festive trends to try out.
The festive season is often known as the silly season. A time of year when people do silly things.
A trend gaining popularity on social media is the Christmas tree hairstyle.
This trend shows women using a plastic Coca-Cola bottle to style their hair into an updo similar to Marge from The Simpsons.
Then they turn their hair into a festive Christmas tree, with green tinsel and lights.
Check out the Instagram video below:
Another fun trend that many parents are doing for their young girls is unicorn-coloured braids.
These are generally popular amongst teens, younger kids and creatives.
Check out the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@fancyclaws_ December is brighter when her braids are too 💇🏾♀️ #braidsforkids #kidshairstyles #colourfulhair #durbanhairstylist #CapCut ♬ A Spoonful of Sprinkles - Andrew Bong
The Christmas pyjama trend is a popular one that has lasted throughout the years.
Families get together and dress up in matching pyjamas on Christmas Eve.
Then there's the Christmas tree alternative trend, where people create a Christmas tree using anything but an actual tree.
For example, some families use books, tree branches, sticks, balloons, and even tinsel to form the shape of a Christmas tree, making their homes festive.
Check out the tinsel trend below, courtesy of TikTok.
Which one of these trends are you doing this festive season?
@diygeniuss Christmas wall tree decor #wall #christmastree #xmas #christmas ♬ All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
