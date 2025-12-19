Would you try these crazy festive season trends?

Are you adventurous during the festive season? Here are some festive trends to try out.

The festive season is often known as the silly season. A time of year when people do silly things.

A trend gaining popularity on social media is the Christmas tree hairstyle.

This trend shows women using a plastic Coca-Cola bottle to style their hair into an updo similar to Marge from The Simpsons.

Then they turn their hair into a festive Christmas tree, with green tinsel and lights.

Check out the Instagram video below: