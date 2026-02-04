World Cancer Day: How Vera Nagtegaal turned personal hardship into purpose-led success

Vouch CEO and breast cancer survivor Vera Nagtegaal’s story is one of resilience, empathy and purpose.

Vouch CEO and breast cancer survivor Vera Nagtegaal’s story is one of resilience, empathy and purpose.

As a breast cancer survivor, Vera Nagtegaal’s journey through illness, recovery and leadership has shaped how she views success, strength and what it truly means to keep going. At the height of a demanding career, Vera was confronted with a breast cancer diagnosis that would fundamentally alter her personal and professional world. Like many women, she was required to navigate complex emotions, physical treatment and uncertainty, all while continuing to show up for her family and her role as a leader. This period became one of the most challenging phases of her life, not because of a single moment, but because of the sustained resilience it demanded.

What did living with a diagnosis while leading look like? During diagnosis, treatment and recovery, Vera continued to lead professionally. Rather than stepping away entirely, she chose to move forward with honesty and intention, recognising her limits while maintaining responsibility. This balance required difficult decisions, clear communication and a willingness to accept support, something she now openly advocates for. Movement and mindset became essential tools in her healing process. Physical activity, including running, helped her reconnect with her body, while a disciplined mental approach supported her through treatment and recovery. These practices were not about performance but about maintaining a sense of control and continuity during a time when much felt uncertain. How did family support shape her recovery? Vera’s family played a central role in grounding her throughout her cancer journey. She is married to her wife, Jeanine, and together they navigated the emotional and practical realities of illness. As a mother of two sons, she was also deeply conscious of remaining present for her children while managing her own vulnerability. Her eldest son, Dirk, now 18, is studying music at the University of Cape Town and is a talented pianist. Her youngest, Finn, 15, is highly creative and enjoys art and building. Their presence provided constant motivation and perspective, reinforcing the importance of showing up authentically, even on difficult days. What did breast cancer change about her definition of success? Living through breast cancer reshaped Vera’s understanding of success. Where perfection and endurance may once have been prioritised, she now defines success as presence, perspective and resilience. Balancing recovery, motherhood, marriage and a demanding career shone a light on how strength does not mean pushing endlessly, but rather knowing when to pause, adapt and ask for help. This shift has had a lasting influence on her leadership approach. At Vouch SA, she champions transparency, empathy and integrity, values that mirror the lessons drawn from her personal journey. Her belief that adversity refines rather than disqualifies people is reflected both in how she leads and how she speaks about her experience.

Why does she choose to share her story? Vera believes that sharing stories honestly, particularly the hardest chapters, creates space for others to continue. As a breast cancer survivor and advocate, she uses her lived experience to support and inspire those facing similar challenges. Her intention is not to present herself as exceptional, but to remind others that rebuilding and thriving after adversity is possible. Alongside her advocacy, Vera’s achievements remain notable. She has over 20 years of senior leadership experience across financial services, marketing and digital innovation, has led major platform evolutions and rebrands, and previously served as CEO of Law for All. She is also an eight-time Comrades Marathon finisher, reflecting a long-standing relationship with endurance and perseverance. For Vera Nagtegaal, the breast cancer journey is not a footnote in her story. It is a central chapter that continues to inform her leadership, her advocacy and her belief that vulnerability and ambition can exist side by side. If her story encourages even one person to ask for help, trust themselves or believe in life after adversity, then it is worth telling.