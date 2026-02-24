How women in KwaZulu-Natal are turning sustainable businesses into powerful engines
Updated | By Carol Ofori
Women in northern KwaZulu-Natal are proving that sustainable enterprises can restore ecosystems while strengthening food security and local economies.
In the northern reaches of KwaZulu-Natal, a group of women entrepreneurs are reshaping what it means to run a successful business. Profit remains important, but it is not the only measure of success. Environmental care, food security and community upliftment are equally central to their work.
Operating in communities surrounding the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, these women are building climate-conscious enterprises that respond to both ecological and economic pressures. The area is internationally recognised for its biodiversity, yet many nearby communities face high unemployment and limited access to affordable, nutritious food. Through innovative business models, local women are addressing both challenges at once.
A partnership rooted in conservation and inclusion
This growing network of entrepreneurs is supported by a collaboration between WILDTRUST and Indalo Inclusive. Together, the organisations provide mentorship, training and structured development pathways aimed at nurturing environmentally responsible enterprises.
The programme focuses on ecosystem-based adaptation (EbA) approaches, ensuring that businesses operate in ways that restore natural systems rather than deplete them. Several participants have progressed through different phases of development, with women leading many of the ventures.
Nozi Mbongwa, Senior Project Manager at WILDTRUST, said the initiative is designed to equip women with the confidence, technical skills and ongoing support required to establish sustainable enterprises anchored in their communities.
Poultry farming with a purpose
At just 21, Nokuthula Msweli has emerged as one of the programme’s success stories. She runs Thule’s Poultry Farm in KwaDapha, producing broiler chickens through environmentally conscious methods aligned with EbA principles.
Her farm now supplies a steady source of affordable protein to local households. In addition to feeding the community, the business employs two people and supports 14 dependants. Msweli credits the programme with helping her refine her business strategy, improve operational efficiency and broaden her customer base
Her enterprise demonstrates how small-scale agriculture can strengthen food systems while creating employment opportunities.
Expanding local supply chains
In eNkovukeni, Nosihle Ngubane has established a growing egg sourcing, packaging and delivery business. She supplies local e-tailers, wholesalers and individual customers, helping to shorten supply chains and keep revenue circulating within the region.
With guidance from WILDTRUST and Indalo Inclusive, Ngubane has expanded her operations and secured longer-term business relationships. Her work contributes to local food availability while building resilience into the rural economy.
Innovation tackling environmental strain
In KwaZibi, Thobile Shange, founder of Liyana Layer Farm, has combined academic insight with practical problem-solving. She produces organic, free-range eggs while addressing two persistent challenges: high feed costs and environmental degradation.
By using invasive aquatic plants as a feed alternative, Shange reduces input expenses and simultaneously helps manage species that threaten local ecosystems. This dual-purpose solution supports climate mitigation efforts while maintaining production levels.
