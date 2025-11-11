Woman turns grocery store into a Bollywood backdrop
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Shabnam, a content creator from Cape Town, uses a grocery store as her backdrop to break into her Bollywood dance moves.
Shabnam, a content creator from Cape Town, uses a grocery store as her backdrop to break into her Bollywood dance moves.
There's a saying that reminds us that people are in charge of their own happiness. One of the most common traits amongst the happiest people is that they do what brings them joy, regardless of what others think.
We see this truth in action every day with our Daytime Queen, Carol Ofori, and Executive Producer, Rory Petzer, living their most authentic selves, unapologetically.
And now, a Cape Town content creator is showing that every day can feel like a scene from a Bollywood movie.
Shabnam had her followers saying she belongs in a Bollywood movie after posting TikTok videos of herself dancing through the aisles of a Checkers store.
Watch her video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@shabollywood Dancing at the grocery store is a painful experience #bollywood #dance #desitok #indian ♬ original sound - BollyWins
While some people commented on her natural beauty, others were confused by her video and assumed that she wasn't South African.
They were motivated to visit Checkers after watching her dance at the deli section, but it was her confidence and bold moves that won the people of Mzansi over.
What did people have to say about this online?
- "The bravery!!! I love it!"
- "Girl your confidence! And those checkers wheeeeels!"
- "The power this green trolley holds 🤣 you summoned an entire nation."
- "doing this in checkers is wild."
- "girl I need this level of confidence to film in public , btw you gorgeous."
- "If I was there I was going to join you. the wait is over ..Ajnabi is here."
- "props to you to do this."
- "I love whatever personality she has got."
Check out the video below, where she shows everyone the parts that didn't make the final edit.
Video courtesy of TikTok.
@shabollywood If you saw me dancing in checkers no you didn’t #bollywood #dance #desitok #indian ♬ original sound - Tuseef builder LTD 👷♂️
Shabnam, a qualified Chartered Accountant, is on a sabbatical at present.
While it seems like she is a confident soul who enjoys dancing to Bollywood classics, she is shy to speak in front of the camera.
Well, she will forever be known to us as the girl who left a lasting impression at a Checkers store in Cape Town.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Woman turns grocery store into a Bollywood backdrop
Shabnam, a content creator from Cape Town, uses a grocery store as her b...Carol Ofori 3 minutes ago
-
The Big Favour Bean Challenge SOLVED!
We challenged KZN to a problem sum and you (with the help of AI) managed...East Coast Breakfast 51 minutes ago