Woman turns grocery store into a Bollywood backdrop

There's a saying that reminds us that people are in charge of their own happiness. One of the most common traits amongst the happiest people is that they do what brings them joy, regardless of what others think.



We see this truth in action every day with our Daytime Queen, Carol Ofori, and Executive Producer, Rory Petzer, living their most authentic selves, unapologetically.

And now, a Cape Town content creator is showing that every day can feel like a scene from a Bollywood movie.

Shabnam had her followers saying she belongs in a Bollywood movie after posting TikTok videos of herself dancing through the aisles of a Checkers store.