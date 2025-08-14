Woman shares the beauty of being raised by a present father

"My standards for a man have always been high, because that's my father..."

"My standards for a man have always been high, because that's my father..."

We are used to seeing the sweet bond between fathers and their daughters shared on social media. Usually, these videos show off cute moments between fathers and their little girls. One South African woman decided to flip the script and show Mzansi the future for those little girls whose daddies are eating out their hands. Lynne Jacobs, a 39-year-old woman, shared a heartwarming video of her dad braving the 4-degree weather to escort her to her car as she left for work at 5 am.

Not only did the video share her gratitude for having a present father in her life, but it also expressed her standards for wanting to find a partner who mirrored her father. She called him a king and said, "When a king raises you, you don’t settle for clowns." Jacobs wrote: "My standards for a man have always been high, because that's my father, at 5 am in 4 degrees celsius, seeing me off for work and making sure I'm safe. - I'm 39 years old." Watch the video from TikTok below.

While the video was shared with positive sentiment, it wasn't fully received that way. Many people criticised Jacobs for still living with her parents at 39, and others bitterly spoke about men doing the same thing and being called out for being a 'mommy's boy.' Her post did resonate with msny people who shared their positive sentiments as they reminisced about their fathers. "I'm struggling with this. I used to work shifts, and this was my dad. At four, when I woke up, my coffee was waiting for me. He made sure everything was always ready, including lunch packed. I married a great man, but a husband like your father in this generation is just not there. Treasure your dad every moment of it." "Tell your dad I say thank you, he's the type of man I aspire to be." "You are blessed to have a Father like that. Keep your standards right there, don't take any less. I have a 25-year-old girl child. I drive her around wherever she wants to go. And if she turns 39 still needing me to drive her around, I will do just that! Yes, she can drive and has a car. Well done, Dad!" "Shout out to all the daddy's girls." "I can relate I am 51 my dad does the same."