 Woman reveals what she does when she has too much milk
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Woman reveals what she does when she has too much milk

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

For many Hindus observing fast for the festival of Kavady, here’s a delicious meat-free Monday dinner idea to enjoy.

A woman making fresh paneer or cheese on the stove top
A woman making fresh paneer or cheese on the stove top/iStock/miriam-doerr

For those who live alone, certain everyday challenges come with the territory – one of them being the struggle to finish a carton of milk before it goes bad.

While buying a smaller size seems like the obvious solution, one woman shared that her preferred brand only comes in larger cartons, leaving her with more milk than she can use.

Rather than letting it go to waste – especially with the rising cost of living – Ramya Ravuri had to find creative ways to repurpose the extra milk.

Read more: How to store food in the fridge to avoid spoilage

Looking for the perfect meat-free Monday meal? Paneer (Indian cheese) is a delicious and budget-friendly option! 

Ravuri used the leftover milk to make a fresh batch of paneer – turning it into a great meal idea for her.

"Paneer bhurji is one of my go-to Indian weeknight dinners cause it’s so quick to make, vegetarian, got that protein and beginner friendly," Ravuri shared.

Not only is paneer easy to make with just a few pantry staples, but it’s also packed with protein, making it a great choice for vegetarians.

Plus, it’s rich in calcium, which is great for strong bones and teeth.

Read more: Woman makes butter, protein shakes, and skincare with breast milk

Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram

Carol Ofori Show Banner
Carol Ofori Show Banner

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of iStock

Check out more from East Coast Radio

South Africa Food Hindu Milk Kavady

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.