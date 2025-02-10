Woman reveals what she does when she has too much milk

For those who live alone, certain everyday challenges come with the territory – one of them being the struggle to finish a carton of milk before it goes bad.

While buying a smaller size seems like the obvious solution, one woman shared that her preferred brand only comes in larger cartons, leaving her with more milk than she can use.

Rather than letting it go to waste – especially with the rising cost of living – Ramya Ravuri had to find creative ways to repurpose the extra milk.