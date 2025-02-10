Woman reveals what she does when she has too much milk
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
For those who live alone, certain everyday challenges come with the territory – one of them being the struggle to finish a carton of milk before it goes bad.
While buying a smaller size seems like the obvious solution, one woman shared that her preferred brand only comes in larger cartons, leaving her with more milk than she can use.
Rather than letting it go to waste – especially with the rising cost of living – Ramya Ravuri had to find creative ways to repurpose the extra milk.
Looking for the perfect meat-free Monday meal? Paneer (Indian cheese) is a delicious and budget-friendly option!
Ravuri used the leftover milk to make a fresh batch of paneer – turning it into a great meal idea for her.
"Paneer
bhurji is one of my go-to Indian weeknight dinners cause it’s so quick
to make, vegetarian, got that protein and beginner friendly," Ravuri
shared.
Not only is paneer easy to make with just a few pantry staples, but it’s
also packed with protein, making it a great choice for vegetarians.
Plus, it’s rich in calcium, which is great for strong bones and teeth.
Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of iStock
