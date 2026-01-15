Here's why you should encourage your kids to save money this year
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A little girl's reaction to her savings leaves us motivated in 2026.
This year, we are celebrating the parents who practice good financial habits. Teaching our kids how to save, manage and spend their money responsibly can make a significant difference in their futures.
Several adults can admit that the reason behind their financial struggles is that they were not properly taught how to manage their money.
When you choose to invest in your child's education, don't limit it to school.
Equip them with financial skills that will help them thrive and empower them as young adults and into adulthood.
A young girl from the Marabe family on social media showed us what it looks like when you reach small but impactful financial goals.
The toddler was saving her money in a collection tin, and her parents broke it apart to reveal her savings from 2025. The little girl's reaction to her savings was priceless.
Watch her reaction below, courtesy of Instagram.
Here are some tips on how to teach your kids about saving this year.
- Help them set out a clear savings goal. Perhaps it's for a trip, an activity, a toy, or a game.
- Get them a jar - you don't have to spend money on this, you could upcycle a used coffee tin or jar.
- Encourage them to decorate it and make it their own, which teaches them ownership. Kids work well when things are visual.
- Divide the money into three categories: savings (these can be put towards big goals), spending (allows them to treat themselves and understand the value in items) and sharing (helps them learn about charity and giving). This will help them identify with balance in life.
- Encourage a waiting period, so they shouldn't be able to touch their savings for a period of a week or longer. This will help teach them patience, and it will also be gratifying when they see their jar growing.
- Use healthy communication around money. Often, how we speak about money impacts how our children view it. Say things like: "We're choosing to save for..." or "We get to choose how we spend our money."
- Remember to mirror what you're teaching. If you spend mindlessly and without purpose, that's what they will do.
- Celebrate their milestones, like when they reach their first R50 or R100, which reinforces their will to save.
