Why mosquitoes bite some people more: debunking the 'sweet blood myth'
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
We are debunking the idea that mosquitoes bite you because you have sweet blood.
We are debunking the idea that mosquitoes bite you because you have sweet blood.
Did you grow up believing that your blood was sweet and that's why mosquitoes attack you?
If you answered 'yes', we are here to set the record straight about the 'sweet blood mosquito myth'.
The winter season gave many people a break from the horrid mosquitoes. There was no need to bring out the spray to get a peaceful night’s sleep, which was a welcome thought for many people.
There is an old wives' tale that made many of us feel special about mosquitoes. That may sound horrendous, but it’s true. Mothers and fathers would tell their children that mosquitoes bit them because they had sweet blood.
But the idea of feeling special flew out the window when you were being bitten left, right and centre. All you wanted was to stop being bitten and the itchiness.
Do mosquitoes really prefer sweet blood?
So, you will be happy to know that they are not attacking you because of your so-called ‘sweet blood’. Nor has it got anything to do with your blood type.
Dr. Sonny Nijjar, a holistic, functional, and bioenergetic medical doctor, says mosquitoes attack people because of their body’s acidity level.
What makes mosquitoes bite you more?“Mosquitos are drawn to acidity. And one of the biggest factors in your body’s acid-base balance isn’t your blood type… It’s your breathing. When you breathe effectively, you release more CO₂ (acidic), making your body more alkaline. Less acid = less attraction for mosquitoes.” (Instagram)
Watch the video posted by Dr. Nijjar, courtesy of Instagram.
The cue or remedy simply put is to change your breathing. So, if you are being mauled by a swarm of mosquitoes, it’s a reminder to slow down, breathe deeply, ventilate your system.
In short, it seems your breath isn’t just linked to your mood, your levels of stress and your energy levels but also how you interact with nature.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 9 hours ago