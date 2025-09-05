Why mosquitoes bite some people more: debunking the 'sweet blood myth'

Did you grow up believing that your blood was sweet and that's why mosquitoes attack you?

If you answered 'yes', we are here to set the record straight about the 'sweet blood mosquito myth'.

The winter season gave many people a break from the horrid mosquitoes. There was no need to bring out the spray to get a peaceful night’s sleep, which was a welcome thought for many people.

There is an old wives' tale that made many of us feel special about mosquitoes. That may sound horrendous, but it’s true. Mothers and fathers would tell their children that mosquitoes bit them because they had sweet blood.