When you live in LA but get your spices from Durban
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The spices only hit right when you get them from your aunt at the spice shop in Durban...
Content creator Ariel Lyndsey has gained a large following on social media after sharing her videos exploring South Africa.
She is an American with South African heritage who has been documenting her travels around South Africa, sharing her experiences and discovering her roots.
However, having travelled to many places, it can only be described as ironic that upon her return to the United States, she met a South African Indian living in Los Angeles.
Coincidentally, her friend knows how to cook a mean mutton curry and make bread from scratch.
Lyndsey shared a video of herself enjoying a mutton bunny chow made by her friend Kay, who is from Kloof, KwaZulu-Natal.
Check out the video below from TikTok.
Please note that the video below contains profanity and is not advisable for sensitive viewers.
@ariellyndsey Replying to @Aqeela Shaik loml @Kay ♬ original sound - ariellyndsey
Other TikTok users were impressed that a fellow Durbanite was making bunny chows in LA.
One person wrote: "Chatsworth to the world...."
Another said, "Only a Durbanite can make a proper Bunny Chow!!!"
That's bold, but we'll own it. It is inspiring to see how South Africans share their heritage through food in other parts of the world. Bunny chows are meant to be shared and enjoyed in communion (although we haven't many willing to share), and this was a classic example.
In another video, Lyndsey shared a video of Kay's preparation for her and a group of friends.
She proudly announced that she used spices from Chatsworth to make her famous mutton curry and two homemade mutton mince pies.
There's something about cooking with your own blend of spices that makes any places feel like home because of the taste and aromas.
Check out the video from TikTok.
@ariellyndsey
get you a Naidoo 🇿🇦😮💨♬ original sound - ariellyndsey
Image Courtesy of TikTok
