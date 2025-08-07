When you live in LA but get your spices from Durban

Content creator Ariel Lyndsey has gained a large following on social media after sharing her videos exploring South Africa.

She is an American with South African heritage who has been documenting her travels around South Africa, sharing her experiences and discovering her roots.

However, having travelled to many places, it can only be described as ironic that upon her return to the United States, she met a South African Indian living in Los Angeles.

Coincidentally, her friend knows how to cook a mean mutton curry and make bread from scratch.

Lyndsey shared a video of herself enjoying a mutton bunny chow made by her friend Kay, who is from Kloof, KwaZulu-Natal.

Check out the video below from TikTok.

Please note that the video below contains profanity and is not advisable for sensitive viewers.