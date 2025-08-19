When R30 and a birthday cake from friends mean the world

A beautiful video celebrating friendship and birthdays shows us that sometimes, it's the simple moments that leave us feeling grateful.

Celebrating someone on their birthday is a hearty and humble tradition amongst many communities worldwide. But there's something heartwarming and wholesome about seeing friends and families celebrating one another in the simplest ways. The small things make all the difference on someone's special day. It's not always about creating a big charade. Sometimes all it takes is showing appreciation, love and good old-fashioned joy. A heartwarming video that reminded many South Africans to celebrate the simple things in life also had many in tears. It showed three friends coming together to celebrate their friend's birthday.

The video posted on social media shows the friends walking toward the birthday guy, who happens to be a cleaner. The friend who posted the video wrote: "To us, you're not just a cleaner; you're a brother. What a beautiful soul you are, my king. You are loved." The video has amassed over 2 million views and got people in their feels as it showed the three young men approaching their friend with a cake and each of them waving a R10 note. The unsuspecting birthday guy was on duty, cleaning a parking yard, when he was surprised by his friends. He immediately began smiling, and the three began dancing and celebrating him, offering him the R30 and handing him the cake. One person even said, "Can I please take the four of you out for lunch? Please inbox me." Others even requested his banking details so that they could share the love with some birthday moola.

Watch the video below from TikTok.

@sinkwa.sabantu To us you not just a cleaner🧹you a brother 🥺🫶❤️what a beautiful soul you are my king 👑 you are loved 🫶❤️✍️ ♬ original sound - Touchline

The video inspired a rainbow of positivity as people share their love for this kind of bond and friendship—a brotherhood that speaks to the simple yet precious things in life. "I think TikTok was made for such content." "That 30 bucks feels like 30 trillion because of brother's love, salute gents." "This is so beautiful." "Why am i crying??" "That time, he didn't even expect anything from anyone. You even forget that it's your birthday because you never experienced yourself celebrating your birthday. You even tell yourself this day is like other days, nothing special. That's what we get when we have nothing in this life." "I’ve never felt so emotional like this." "You guys need to be arrested for making grown people cry, this is beautiful." "That's what I call brotherhood."

