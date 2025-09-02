"To the stranger who went along when my daughter called her 'Mom', thank you"

After being surrounded by a group of guys, a teen quickly called out to a stranger who helped them...

After being surrounded by a group of guys, a teen quickly called out to a stranger who helped them...

A parent's worst nightmare is knowing their child is in danger and not being able to help them. A mother of three girls, Nikitta, recently shared a harrowing story detailing what happened to her daughter after a day out with friends at Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg. Nikitta started her video by saying: "To the stranger who went along with my daughter calling her mom, thank you so much..." She said while the girls waited outside the mall for one of their friends' lift, a group of guys encircled them.

The mother asked: "How do we as parents keep our children safe while still allowing them to be kids and enjoy growing up?" Nikitta said she didn't want to make a big story out of it, especially since the details weren't 100% clear. However, based on her daughter's account, it's possible the guys could have been traffickers. Her daughter and her friends felt uncomfortable when the guys insinuated they would join them in the Uber. Something didn't feel right, and the girls couldn't spot anyone around to help.

Read more: Security company warns families about rise in kidnapping at malls

Then a woman appeared, and Nikitta's daughter instinctively called out to her as if the stranger were her mother. The young girl took a chance, and it paid off. The woman played along and saved the girls from what could've been something traumatic. Nikitta was so thankful to the woman and created the video not only to say thank you but also to alert other parents. Ensuring your kids know what to do in these situations is vital, especially since kidnapping and human trafficking are so prevalent. Watch her explain everything in the video below from TikTok.

People came to the post to share their gratitude. "We are grateful to that Angel. Wish she could come up and get her flowers." "Well done to that lady but also, well done to your daughter for such quick thinking! You raised such an intelligent young woman. You’re right, though, it’s a sad reality we exist in." "Listen I am mother to all! I don't care who calls out 'mom', I will come running! It doesn't matter if you're pink, purple, yellow! I am your mom." "Someone said when kids are in danger they should scream "Mom" instead of help. All the moms in the area will be worried and try to see what's happening." "I think this should become a thing...we teach girls to call out like that and it becomes an unspoken rule that a child calling to you like that means they're in trouble and they need you to do something."

Image Courtesy of TikTok