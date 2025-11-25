When is the best time to buy school stationery?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Most parents leave their stationery shopping for the new year. Here's why that might not be the best idea...
Parents, this one is for you. We have some insight into when the right time is to buy school stationery.
We took it upon ourselves to do some digging and find out when it's the best time to buy school stationery, and we were surprised by a few things. Of course, it is entirely natural for parents to wait for payday to buy their children's school stationery.
Not to mention that some schools only share the stationery lists at the end of the term. Stationery shops generally become busy in January, when it's time to settle into the new year's responsibilities. This is when parents tend to start their 'back to school' shopping.
But is that the best time to buy school stationery?
We have some alarming news. While some retailers may run 'back to school' specials, others mark their prices to normal, which is generally higher than the specials that are currently in-store.
At present, stationery stores are running their Black Friday or Black November sales, so, in essence, the best time to buy stationery is now.
We contacted two prominent stores in Durban, one of which is a wholesaler and a popular store known for a range of items. They stated that while their stationery prices are currently on sale, they will revert to normal prices in January.
Another retailer known for supplying stationery has announced that its prices will return to normal after the Black November sale.
Therefore, the best time to buy school stationery is before the start of the school year, typically around January.
Reasons to buy your school stationery before January:
- The most apparent reason is that you beat the January rush and have time to shop around.
- Price increase- Higher demand in January means price hikes.
- Buying in November and December means you save more than you would in the new year.
- Stock shortages - some school stationery lists have items that are in high demand and may sell out faster. Don't wait for that to happen; plan accordingly.
- Avoid the overload of financial responsibilities that come with the new year.
- Take advantage of festive discounts.
Image Courtesy of iStock
