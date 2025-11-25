When is the best time to buy school stationery?

Parents, this one is for you. We have some insight into when the right time is to buy school stationery.

We took it upon ourselves to do some digging and find out when it's the best time to buy school stationery, and we were surprised by a few things. Of course, it is entirely natural for parents to wait for payday to buy their children's school stationery.

Not to mention that some schools only share the stationery lists at the end of the term. Stationery shops generally become busy in January, when it's time to settle into the new year's responsibilities. This is when parents tend to start their 'back to school' shopping.

But is that the best time to buy school stationery?