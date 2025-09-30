WhatsApp AI tutor called Maski deemed a success for SA learners

WhatsApp AI tutor, Maski, deemed a success for SA learners
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The future of mathematics, Maski is a South African-built WhatsApp AI tutor helping learners from Grades 1-12.
Maski is a teaching and learning assistant that was developed in South Africa. It is a WhatsApp-based artificial intelligence (AI) tutor that focuses on helping students and teachers with Mathematics.
The AI tutor provides high-quality content to students in grades 1-12 and teachers. Users can access it for free on WhatsApp by simply starting a chat with Maski. Maskew Miller Learning, in collaboration with Bytefuse, created Maski, and since its launch in March, the AI tutor has surpassed 100,000 users.
The ease of accessibility on WhatsApp and the ability to focus on individualised learning make it an ideal platform for learners.
How do I access Maski?
You can access Maski by visiting the Maski website. By clicking 'Get Started', you will be prompted to install the Maski app. Once the app is installed, open it and create a new account.
After adding all your information, an email will be sent to you to sign up. The email contains instructions on how to complete your registration.
You can also use a desktop or laptop to open a Maski chat on WhatsApp.
By simply typing 'Hi', you'll receive prompts on what to do next.
"Hello! 👋 I’m Maski — your AI buddy here to help with school and teaching, using trusted Maskew Miller Learning content! 📚🤖
🌟Teachers — Think of me as your Teaching Assistant:
- Ready-made CAPS-aligned class activities & assessments for subjects like Maths, NS, Life Sciences & English FAL
- Quick topic summaries to help prepare & explain tricky concepts to your class (check out Social Sciences, Business Studies, Geography & more!)
- Need Matric past papers? I’ve got them!
🌟 Learners — I’m like a Tutor in your pocket:
- Practice questions & summaries for your subjects
- Stuck on a Grade 7-12 Maths problems? I’ll explain step-by-step and help check your answers!
- Studying for exams? Ask me for past papers!
I also share FREE4ALL editions — fun monthly newspapers full of educational activities!"
Greg Newman, the CEO at Bytefuse, says: "Seeing thousands of learners on Maski at midnight before a maths exam asking for help changed everything. We started developing an experience for learners, not just to provide answers or homework help, but to understand what each learner needs, just like a good tutor would."
TechCentral reports: "Maski makes use of multimodal input to deliver tailored tutoring to learners in grades 7 to 12 for mathematics and “general theory”. Pupils can type in their questions, take pictures of what they want to ask and even send voice notes. Maski responds via text in English."
Mathematics was the first subject to be added to the AI-tutor platform, followed by other subjects including, life sciences, physical science, geography, business studies and math literacy, with many more to be added in the future.
Having started as a platform to help teachers generate assessments, the AI-tutor and learning assistant offers support to teachers. Another significant part of this is that all the assessments are in line with the national CAPS curriculum for SA schools.
We have been delighted to see the rapid adoption of Maski. It is solving real challenges in real environments. The combination of local curriculum expertise, engineering excellence and a mobile-first approach is unique. With continued iteration and personalisation, Maski has the potential to reshape the future of education for millions.
- Frans Meyer, CEO of Bytefuse investor Alphawave
Image Courtesy of iStock
