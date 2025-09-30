WhatsApp AI tutor called Maski deemed a success for SA learners

Maski is a teaching and learning assistant that was developed in South Africa. It is a WhatsApp-based artificial intelligence (AI) tutor that focuses on helping students and teachers with Mathematics.

The AI tutor provides high-quality content to students in grades 1-12 and teachers. Users can access it for free on WhatsApp by simply starting a chat with Maski. Maskew Miller Learning, in collaboration with Bytefuse, created Maski, and since its launch in March, the AI tutor has surpassed 100,000 users.

The ease of accessibility on WhatsApp and the ability to focus on individualised learning make it an ideal platform for learners.

How do I access Maski?

You can access Maski by visiting the Maski website. By clicking 'Get Started', you will be prompted to install the Maski app. Once the app is installed, open it and create a new account.

After adding all your information, an email will be sent to you to sign up. The email contains instructions on how to complete your registration.

You can also use a desktop or laptop to open a Maski chat on WhatsApp.

By simply typing 'Hi', you'll receive prompts on what to do next.

"Hello! 👋 I’m Maski — your AI buddy here to help with school and teaching, using trusted Maskew Miller Learning content! 📚🤖

🌟Teachers — Think of me as your Teaching Assistant:

- Ready-made CAPS-aligned class activities & assessments for subjects like Maths, NS, Life Sciences & English FAL

- Quick topic summaries to help prepare & explain tricky concepts to your class (check out Social Sciences, Business Studies, Geography & more!)

- Need Matric past papers? I’ve got them!

🌟 Learners — I’m like a Tutor in your pocket:

- Practice questions & summaries for your subjects

- Stuck on a Grade 7-12 Maths problems? I’ll explain step-by-step and help check your answers!

- Studying for exams? Ask me for past papers!

I also share FREE4ALL editions — fun monthly newspapers full of educational activities!"