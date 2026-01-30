What would you do if you found money at the beach?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Would you pick up money found in a public space or just leave it for someone else?
A woman shows how some time at the beach turned into a profitable experience when money floated toward her.
Visiting the beach is something that most South Africans enjoy. It's a coastal must-do, most especially if you are from KwaZulu-Natal and live near the beach.
For one woman, a day at the beach turned into more than a pleasurable experience when she came across some cash.
Naledi, a woman who fancies herself an explorer chasing the sun, shared how a day out at the beach turned profitable for her.
She was out enjoying the waves crashing at her feet when she came across a few R50 notes that floated toward her.
It was almost as if her sense of adventure helped her fish those notes out of the ocean. In the video, we see her recording the waves crashing against some rocks, and the next thing, a folded R50 note swirled to her feet.
Check out the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@nalz.d 😂🤣 #trendingvideo #fypシ #mzansitiktok #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ original sound - N A L E D I✨
Many people in the comments warned her not to pick up the money.
They said that some people perform cultural acts at the beach and place money into the ocean. Therefore, it could be considered 'bad luck' for her to take the money.
But others were adamant that leaving the money to float away in this economy was silly. After all, it was something of a treasure being out at sea and collecting your gold.
Any good pirate would be lucky to have their treasure at their feet.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
