What should you really buy this Black Friday?

However, given the state of our economy, many South Africans will admit that they cannot simply swipe unconsciously anymore or allow their impulse buys to sit in the box for a year before opening them.

Each year, many people wait for November so they can take advantage of the epic deals that occur during Black Friday . A global shopping phenomenon that sometimes pushes people to go overboard.

Black Friday or Black November has many people in a bind as they struggle to prioritise what to spend on. We have devised a handy test that will take the stress out of choosing what to buy.

Answer the questions below based on what best suits your Black Friday shopping dilemmas. Make sure to record what you get most of: A, B, C, D, or E.

If you are struggling to decide between a new phone and a fan, then we have just the perfect test to help you make a decision.

It's time to think carefully about your purchase before clicking 'checkout' or swiping your card at the store. Many shoppers will admit that the shift toward mindful shopping is as a result of our economy, pushing them to buy with intent rather than impulse.

It's time to be mindful and adopt conscious buying habits when making your Black Friday purchases.

1. What has been your attitude toward spending this Black Friday?

A. I prize value for money and believe in stretching my money.

B. I would love to upgrade my appliance or tech game.

C. I would like to spend it on something that helps save me time.

D. I want to spend some money on myself.

E. I want to make a purchase that helps me in the long run.

2. What's your shopping culture during a sale?

A. I am a price comparer.

B. I only shop at a sale if the deals are good for larger items.

C. I shop for sale items that help make my life more efficient.

D. I shop for the items that I've always wanted, but never go to buy for myself.

E. I am a planner and save my spending for items that will provide me with value.

3. What does your 'perfect buy' feel like to you?

A. A sensible buy that has a reasonable price.

B. An item that is on my wish list.

C. A thoughtful and functional buy that helps me save time.

D. Like a reward and a proper mood-booster.

E. Responsible and meaningful.

4. What’s your priority in life currently?

A. To save money in whichever way I can.

B. Stay ahead of the tech trends.

C. Ensuring that my home and family are taken care of.

D. Uplifting my life and taking care of myself.

E. Focusing on building my life in terms of home, work and health.

5. How would you describe your shopping personality?

A. A deal searcher.

B. A spender who spends on sound purchases.

C. A planner who approaches shopping practically.

D. A self-love shopper who thinks of themselves.

E. A shopper who invests rather than spends.

Mostly A's - you're a value shopper. This Black Friday, focus on the grocery essentials that make the most sense for your budget. Think of your necessities and essentials.

Mostly B's - You are looking at a significant tech upgrade. Remember to look at the warranties. Don't forget to insure your items after purchasing.

Mostly C's - You prioritise convenience and efficiency. Look at the sales that offer great value in helping you make your home run better, air fryers, vacuum cleaners, and cleaning supplies.

Mostly D's - You're focused on self-care and deserve a treat. Buy that spa package or treat yourself to that perfume.

Mostly E's - You're thinking of your future and should focus on the things that will help you in the long run. An inverter, a solar-powered geyser, high quality cookware.