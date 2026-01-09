What grass cutting in New Zealand looks like?

A South African living in New Zealand shares what grass cutting looks like there.

In the land of the Kiwis, a South African resident decided to share what happens when they call for a grasscutter. You will be surprised to learn that it's far from what we're used to in SA.

In South Africa, lawnmowing is a part of gardening and landscaping for many households. However, here, specifically in KwaZulu-Natal, we rely on grasscutters to come once or twice a month to cut our lawn.

These grasscutters make a living from walking around asking people if they can cut their lawn. Some develop bonds with homeowners and become their regular grasscutter and others move on from neighbourhood to neighbourhood.