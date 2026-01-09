What grass cutting in New Zealand looks like?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It seems New Zealand has a more efficient way of mowing the lawn...
A South African living in New Zealand shares what grass cutting looks like there.
In the land of the Kiwis, a South African resident decided to share what happens when they call for a grasscutter. You will be surprised to learn that it's far from what we're used to in SA.
In South Africa, lawnmowing is a part of gardening and landscaping for many households. However, here, specifically in KwaZulu-Natal, we rely on grasscutters to come once or twice a month to cut our lawn.
These grasscutters make a living from walking around asking people if they can cut their lawn. Some develop bonds with homeowners and become their regular grasscutter and others move on from neighbourhood to neighbourhood.
Some homeowners prefer to have landscaping companies care for their gardens, and this includes a grass-cutting service.
However, in New Zealand, things seem to be much more about efficiency and working smart.
A South African woman, Nicole Michelle, shared how it was the first time she had seen this sort of grass cutting in their home in New Zealand.
She showed a man wearing a reflector jacket operating a lawnmower with a remote control.
While it was a first for Michelle and us, one person commented on her video saying that this was not a 'new thing' and had been around in South Africa for some time.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@nicolemichelle911 #fyp #newzealand #grasscutting #grasscutter #tech ♬ original sound - Nicole Michelle
Image Courtesy of iStock
