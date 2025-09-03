Carol Ofori shares the secret to tackling homework
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Is it smooth sailing, chaos and mayhem, or do you just sit aside and offer support from afar?
Is it smooth sailing, chaos and mayhem, or do you just sit aside and offer support from afar?
As parents, the thought of homework after a long day can sometimes be the last thing you want to do.
However, as parents, there are many things that we have to do to support our children, thereby putting their needs first.
Recently, we have seen many parents share their dilemmas faced during homework time. Some have shared how they end up doing their kids' homework when they realise it wasn't done, and others have shared the drama that comes with homework time.
We even thought it was a good idea to ask our East Coast Radio Facebook family to share their input on what homework time looks like. Of those who voted, 62% of parents said their kids do their own homework themselves, 37% said they help their kids with their homework, and 1% said they do their kids' homework when they forget.
Case in point, this dad is doing a stellar job of making it look like his kid did the homework, meanwhile...
Video courtesy of Instagram.
Then there was a dramatic display of feelings (a lot of it) when a father tried to help his daughter with her homework. Undoubtedly, she was feeling the pressure.
We have to admit that sometimes, it can be a lot, and we end up being harder on our kids than we need to be. Despite what some parents might say, this ends up causing our kids more stress and anxiety instead of providing them with support.
Watch this little girl explain her big feelings to her father, courtesy of TikTok.
@magneticktempoz Tjo!!! a whole counseling session just for homework 🤦♂️😩 @#zakslog #kidsoftiktok #tiktoksouthafrica #homework #fyp ♬ original sound - KHADEAIR
We asked Carol Ofori what homework looks like in her home, and she shared some sound advice.
You see, we think we have been approaching this homework thing from the wrong perspective. Instead of feeling the pressure, why not play to your strengths?
For the Oforis, Carol is stronger in the social sciences, while Greg's strengths lie in the natural sciences.
So yes, homework is very stressful, and my husband and I kind of split it. My strengths are more social sciences, and his are more natural sciences. So, his is more mathematics and science, mine are like history, biology, and old school talk. We split up to help my son with homework, and it is very stressful, but we play to each other's strengths to help.
- Carol Ofori
