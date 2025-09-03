Carol Ofori shares the secret to tackling homework

As parents, the thought of homework after a long day can sometimes be the last thing you want to do.

However, as parents, there are many things that we have to do to support our children, thereby putting their needs first.

Recently, we have seen many parents share their dilemmas faced during homework time. Some have shared how they end up doing their kids' homework when they realise it wasn't done, and others have shared the drama that comes with homework time.

We even thought it was a good idea to ask our East Coast Radio Facebook family to share their input on what homework time looks like. Of those who voted, 62% of parents said their kids do their own homework themselves, 37% said they help their kids with their homework, and 1% said they do their kids' homework when they forget.

Case in point, this dad is doing a stellar job of making it look like his kid did the homework, meanwhile...

Video courtesy of Instagram.