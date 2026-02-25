WCW: How Megan Pietersen built a trusted wellness brand in South Africa
Updated | By Carol Ofori
From identifying a gap in clean supplements to leading a nationally recognised brand, Megan Pietersen’s journey is rooted in integrity, family and purpose.
Megan Pietersen is the founder of Noa & Co., a premium health and supplement brand centred on clean, effective ingredients and integrity. As an entrepreneur, wife and mother of two daughters, she leads a growing business while balancing the demands of family life.
Her work is driven by a clear purpose: to create supplements that women and families can trust. Through her personal platform and the Noa & Co. brand channels, she shares practical and responsible health and wellness education grounded in transparency.
What inspired the creation of Noa & Co.?
The idea for Noa & Co. emerged while Megan was supporting her husband’s career as a professional rugby player. During that time, she realised there was a gap in the market. There were limited options that she felt were truly clean and trustworthy enough to support high performance.
This realisation, combined with her own health experiences and her journey through pregnancy and postpartum, highlighted the need for products developed with care and integrity. Working alongside a core team of experts, she began shaping a brand that would reflect those values.
How did living in Japan shape the vision?
During a three-year period living in Japan, the concept for Noa & Co. became more defined. It was there that the vision took shape and the foundation for the brand was established. From that point, Noa & Co. was born.
Now in its sixth year of operation, the business has grown into a nationally recognised wellness brand serving women and families across South Africa.
What makes Noa & Co. stand out?
Noa & Co. is widely known for its award-winning collagen and protein products. Megan, together with her team of experts, also created a global world-first breastfeeding support product. This innovation has become one of her proudest achievements, continuing to impact thousands of mothers.
The brand has successfully launched multiple product lines within the wellness space and is available online as well as in more than 80 stores across South Africa, including Wellness Warehouse, Faithful to Nature and Yuppiechef.
How does she balance business and family life?
Megan is building and leading Noa & Co. while raising her two young daughters. Alongside her husband, a professional rugby player, she navigates the demands of entrepreneurship, elite sport and family life.
Her approach reflects a commitment not only to business growth but also to personal values. Through the Noa brand platform, available at www.noaandco.com and on social media via @noa_andco and @meganwpietersen, she continues to provide a trusted resource for those seeking health and wellness approached responsibly and with integrity.
In just six years, Megan Pietersen has positioned Noa & Co. as a recognised name in South Africa’s wellness space, built on transparency, purpose and a clear commitment to supporting women and families.
