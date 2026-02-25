WCW: How Megan Pietersen built a trusted wellness brand in South Africa

Megan Pietersen is the founder of Noa & Co., a premium health and supplement brand centred on clean, effective ingredients and integrity. As an entrepreneur, wife and mother of two daughters, she leads a growing business while balancing the demands of family life.

Her work is driven by a clear purpose: to create supplements that women and families can trust. Through her personal platform and the Noa & Co. brand channels, she shares practical and responsible health and wellness education grounded in transparency.

What inspired the creation of Noa & Co.?

The idea for Noa & Co. emerged while Megan was supporting her husband’s career as a professional rugby player. During that time, she realised there was a gap in the market. There were limited options that she felt were truly clean and trustworthy enough to support high performance.

This realisation, combined with her own health experiences and her journey through pregnancy and postpartum, highlighted the need for products developed with care and integrity. Working alongside a core team of experts, she began shaping a brand that would reflect those values.

How did living in Japan shape the vision?

During a three-year period living in Japan, the concept for Noa & Co. became more defined. It was there that the vision took shape and the foundation for the brand was established. From that point, Noa & Co. was born.

Now in its sixth year of operation, the business has grown into a nationally recognised wellness brand serving women and families across South Africa.