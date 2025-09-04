Ways to look busy at work when you're doing nothing...

Working from an office space can be rewarding and entertaining in many ways.

The aftermath of being forced to work in solitude during the pandemic left many people confident in their workplace preferences. While some flourished in remote work, others transitioned well into hybrid work, and some are adamant that they work best in the office.

Workplace/ office humour is universal in nature. Certain office personalities are set in stone regardless of where you come from and what type of work you do.

One of the most infamous personalities is acting busy when you know you are not. For many people, it comes naturally. Today, Carol Ofori is talking to KZN about the traits or things that people in the office do to appear busy, when they're actually not.