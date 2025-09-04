Ways to look busy at work when you're doing nothing...
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Who is that one person in the workplace who always manages to act busy when they're not...
Working from an office space can be rewarding and entertaining in many ways.
The aftermath of being forced to work in solitude during the pandemic left many people confident in their workplace preferences. While some flourished in remote work, others transitioned well into hybrid work, and some are adamant that they work best in the office.
Workplace/ office humour is universal in nature. Certain office personalities are set in stone regardless of where you come from and what type of work you do.
One of the most infamous personalities is acting busy when you know you are not. For many people, it comes naturally. Today, Carol Ofori is talking to KZN about the traits or things that people in the office do to appear busy, when they're actually not.
The motivation behind this topic came from a video on social media.
The video was posted by an American lawyer, Mike Weston, who owns a law firm. Weston posts entertaining videos about common workplace habits that we can all relate to.
He created a series of videos to give people ideas on looking busy when you're not.
Check out the one below from Instagram.
People were all too happy to contribute their input on this. Check out some of the comments below.
Disclaimer: This article is meant for entertainment and is not a means of information. We do not take responsibility if you are caught using these methods at work.
- "Or you just disappear. Because a good worker is hard to find..."
- "Walking fast works every time."
- "For me, pretending to work was more tiring than actually working."
- "I walk so fast at work and everyone always asks if I’m okay and need help."
- "And always carry the laptop. It looks like you are busy with meetings."
- "Clip board. Carry it. And when someone looks your way look at it thoughtfully and walk away promptly... learned that in the army."
- "I do all of the above. And sort out the mail more than once, the same mail lol. Also, looking at the same emails helps kill time as well."
While we know this was meant for entertainment, however, it was surprising to see how many people do this in the workplace...
Image Courtesy of Instagram
