WATCH: Suspects steal an ice cream machine from storefront

A video showing the bizarre theft of an ice cream machine reveals the extent to which brazen criminals will go.

Security footage showing a group of men holding up a security guard and stealing an ice cream machine has left South Africans baffled by the brazen and bizarre robbery. The footage, dated 16 November 2025, shows what appears to be a normal day with people moving up and down the path in front of a local store. Moments later, a blue bakkie reverses into the parking space in front of the store entrance and a group of men, one of them visibly armed, walks inside and heads directly towards the ice cream machine placed in the doorway. The armed suspect ambushed a female security guard standing outside the store, while the other masked men headed for the machine, unplugged it and loaded it (with some difficulty) onto the getaway car. People around were unaware of what was happening until the armed suspect waved the gun around and gestured to the passersby to leave.

The moment plays out like a Charlie Chaplin movie as the men struggle to load the machine onto the bakkie, with milk spilling onto the ground and the vehicle. Eventually, a fourth person, who appears to be on the lookout, steps in and helps them in loading the machine. The bakkie eventually takes off, and the rest of the suspects walk away. The Arrive Alive page shared the video with the caption: "As it gets hotter… it appears the theft of ice cream machines is more frequent!!" They distinguished this crime as one that is a threat to road safety. Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.

It is safe to say that the people of Mzansi were surprised to learn about the crime; many called it so ridiculous that they found it amusing. Many of them shared their comments:

"Using a gun to steal an ice cream machine is the wildest thing I’ve seen all month."

"An ice cream machine costs more than any cellphone and most laptops."

"I've never seen such a heist in my life."

"No running, no screaming. Everyone is just casually minding their own business and walking by."

"If security were serious, those guys would have been dealt with. They all turned their backs while loading the machine."

"They came there knowing full well what they were looking for. There is most probably a buyer waiting for this machine on the other side of the same town. Nobody steals this type of thing unless there's already an interested party who's willing to pay them good sums of money for safe delivery of this particular machine." It's a tricky position to be in; some people commented on the lack of action from the security guard, but it appears she was not armed or had any backup. There could be several reasons why she didn't take action; however, the sad reality is that as a community, many have chosen the path of complacency rather than action or defence.

