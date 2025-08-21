WATCH: Little girl represents SA heritage in New Zealand

A beautiful reminder to appreciate our country and heritage in all its diversity and spirit...

We are fast approaching Heritage Month, and the excitement is building as South Africans plan to celebrate in the most fun ways. As South Africans, we take every opportunity to celebrate the love of our country, whether it comes in the form of food, music, togetherness, or dance. However, perhaps on some level, we can sometimes take the greatest pleasure of waking up in our beloved country for granted. Only when you leave South Africa do you truly appreciate all that our country has to offer, not to mention the way home makes us feel.

Something special happens when we listen to our music; it's like our body connects to the rhythm of our roots, as we feel the beat. That can be said of almost every South African, regardless of race. So, naturally, when we attend weddings, get-togethers, or school concerts, rest assured, there will be some cheering, dancing, and ululation. A performance done by a six-year-old living in New Zealand with her family left us with goosebumps. The young girl's mother, Anneli, shared a video of her daughter performing a wonderfully choreographed piece to Mango Groove's 'Special Star'. The dance was done at her school's International Day. The proud mom wrote: "We might be in a different country, but South Africa will forever be in our blood! International Day at our school is a good time to remember where we come from. Today I'm soooo proud of my 6-year-old! She was amazing, and her self-confidence really showed on stage! Proudly South African!" Watch the video from TikTok.

You could tell how proud this little girl was throughout her performance. There was no doubt that she was South African; her natural ability to dance is definitely attributed to her South African DNA. And get this, Anneli's parents are from KwaZulu-Natal, and the cute outfit that her daughter was wearing was made right here in sunny KZN. The video has over 350,000 views and many South Africans came to the comments to share how wholesome the young girl's performance was. "If this were a South African crowd, we would've all been on our feet cheering her on. She did very well and made her internet family all proud 🇿🇦 we were grooving with her." "No DNA... Just RSA. She is us, we are her." "This little girl didn't just make her parents proud, she represented the whole of South Africa ... well done, girly girly .. we are proud of you." "I don't know why this made me emotional. May we as South Africans always shine like stars, no matter where we go. Home remembers you." "If that song started playing with an SA crowd, you'd hear cheers and whistles immediately! well done girl!!" "I honestly feel that if she was dancing in South Africa the crowd would have gone crazy! I was shouting and clapping at my screen the whole dance through. We South Africans….we are build different 🇿🇦 Proud of you girl!"

Image Courtesy of TikTok