 WATCH: The cutest Checkers Sixty60 delivery kid from KZN
WATCH: The cutest Checkers Sixty60 delivery kid from KZN

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

A little girl has won over the internet with her cute Checkers Sixty60 delivery.

A little girl poses as a Checker Sixty60 delivery person at her doorstep
TikTok Screenshot/nataliemurugass

A KwaZulu-Natal mother shared a heartwarming and sweet video of her little girl delivering laughs along with some random items in a Checkers Sixty60 bag.

The toddler managed to pull off the delivery wearing her Checkers Sixty60 hooded towel and helmet. She was serious about playing dress up, but also stuck to her role as the Sixty60 delivery person.

Her performance left her mom and others in their home with hearty giggles. 

She even went the extra mile as she entered her home and started unpacking all the "items", which is unusual for a driver. 

However, it was the effort in providing great service that left social media users impressed.

Mom, Natalie Murugass, shared that her daughter was currently obsessed with Checkers Sixty60. 

Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.

@nataliemurugass A little driver anyone ? 🤣🤣🤣 Currently obsessed with checkers sixty/60 #checkerssixty60 #checkerssouthafrica #checkers_sa @Checkers_Sixty60 @Checkers South Africa ♬ original sound - NATALIEM13

But this little girl isn't the only one obsessed with the Sixty60 brand. 

In a recent article by Brand Finance, Checkers said: "Our customer obsession is our number one advantage, as we make all our decisions with the consumers’ best interest at heart." 

It seems that the success of the Checkers Sixty60 brand hasn't just been because of its convenience, but also due to the way children have taken to the delivery drivers and the branded gear.

Image Courtesy of TikTok 

