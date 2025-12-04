WATCH: Boy reacts to his mom not wearing her wedding ring

The way this young boy places significance on a wedding ring is shocking...

The way this young boy places significance on a wedding ring is shocking...

A mother expressed her shock at her toddler's judgment of her not wearing her wedding ring. The woman, who manages her son's social media account, Lulo-Koyana, often shares interesting conversations she has with him.

Read more: Mom warns parents to be aware this festive season

This time, she captured the moment in which he asked her why she was not wearing her wedding ring. She captioned the video: "Lulo is so not impressed by Mommy not wearing her ring. How and when did we arrive here...Toddlers are parenting us." Watch his reaction to his mom not wearing her ring in the video below.

People were impressed by his maturity and old-school approach to marriage. As a young man, he is invested in his parents' relationship and cares that others will think his mother is not married. Young Lulo told his mother that "he was not playing" and that people would think she was unmarried if she continued not to wear her ring.

Watch him in the video below, courtesy of Instagram.

While it is customary to wear a wedding ring when married, many people have changed their outlook on relationships. Some choose to wear their ring religiously, while others believe the ring shouldn't be the only display of being married. Whether it's a wedding ring, a promise ring, or an engagement ring, the significance of wearing a ring holds meaning in its value and presence.



Image Courtesy of iStock