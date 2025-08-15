A washing machine for humans changes personal hygiene

Imagine that AI can now wash and dry you as if that weren't at least one thing you wanted to do on your own.

Imagine that AI can now wash and dry you as if that weren't at least one thing you wanted to do on your own.

Some people might be totally against the immersion of artificial intelligence (AI) into society, and if that's the case, you will most likely be left behind. Because it is here to stay and is breaching into every nook and cranny of our day-to-day lives. In December 2024, Japan unveiled a contraption that seems 'over-the-top' but certainly got everyone's attention: a 'human washing machine'. If you are like us, the first thing that came to mind was a person being spun around in a washing machine like a pile of dirty laundry.

The machine is an AI-powered device capable of washing and drying people in 15 minutes. According to an article on NDTV: "Developed by the Japanese company Science Co., this innovation called the 'Mirai Ningen Sentakuk' offers a spa-like experience, featuring advanced water jets and microscopic air bubbles for cleaning. The AI system personalises the wash cycle based on the user's skin type and physical metrics, while also playing calming visuals during the process." The 'human washing machine' was said to debut at the Osaka Expo 2025, which began in April and will run till October. Here, 1,000 attendees will be allowed to experience the spa-like treatment offered by the Mirai Ningen Sentakuk.



While it may sound simple enough, this machine has some fantastic special features. For instance, the high-speed jets release microscopic bubbles that are said to remove dirt and impurities in the skin. In addition, the AI technology monitors a person's vital signs and adjusts the water temperature and pressure of the water jets for maximum comfort. But wait, there's more. The machine also helps with mental well-being. "It analyses your emotional state and projects calming visuals onto the pod's interior to soothe and relax you," reports NDTV. Watch the video below from YouTube that shows a reporter enjoying the 'human washing' cycle of the Mirai Ningen Sentakuk.

Image Courtesy of Instagram