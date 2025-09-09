Viral Nissan GTR crash in Westville Durban leaves car lovers shocked

Watch the drift fail that left car enthusiasts heartbroken over the limited edition supercar, Nissan GTR 50th anniversary...

A viral video of a Nissan GTR crash in Westville, Durban, has left car enthusiasts shocked. The video shows the high-performance vehicle crashing into a road barrier after a failed drift attempt. The short clip, which has been making the rounds on social media, doesn’t give much information. However, from the video, the driver is seen taking off from a stop street at high speed somewhere in Westville, Durban. He attempts to drift, but loses control of the vehicle and crashes into the barrier a few metres awway. It's unclear if anyone was physically injured, but there were definitely some bruised egos.

Car fans identified the vehicle as a Nissan GTR 50th anniversary edition, which is known for its performance ability and sexy curb appeal. With only a limited number, the Nissan R35-generation GTR was created with a sense of heritage. Learning all this somehow makes the crash much worse. Social media users raced to the comments to share their frustration over the driver’s reckless behaviour. The viral Nissan GTR video continues to be shared online, revving fans up the wrong way. "My grandmother, she's blind in one eye and she can drift better than that". "How did he manage to go sideways in one of the most stable, most grippiest AWD cars to date??" "Noo, not the 50th anniversary." "In an AWD grip Monster this man lost control and it’s a 50th anniversary." Watch the video below from Instagram.

While Durban is known for its street racing and the culture of fast cars, there has been a move toward creating a safer racing culture. This has allowed supercar fans to enjoy racing in a controlled and safer setting. We can understand how this driver’s rev was bigger than his bite as cars.co.za called this high-performance vehicle “stupendously fast!”. While many may not blame the driver for trying his luck at putting the pedal to the metal, he took the wrong turn this time.

