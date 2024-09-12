 VIDEO: Toddler directs mom out of driveway like a pro
Updated | By East Coast Radio

"Woza Mama, Woza Mama"... is he not the cutest director or what?

A little boy directing his mother out of the driveway
A little boy directing his mother out of the driveway/TikTok Screenshot/@kanyo.m_

There's something special about those kids born during the pandemic. They possess a certain earnestness that leaves those around them feeling somewhat stunned. 

They walk around with a sense of 'knowing' and ooze confidence in their interactions. They aren't afraid of stature and are the first to reveal their true selves authentically. 

A video taken by an older sibling shows her younger brother standing cautiously while close to their mother's vehicle, directing her out of their driveway. 

The older sister proclaimed that her baby brother was born during the pandemic and he was like an old man stuck in a baby's body. 

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok

@kanyo.m__ COVID babies are smart. A grown man stuck in baby’s body🤣😂#covidbaby #SAMA28 #fyp #trend #viralvideo ♬ original sound - Boikanyo M

Have you ever wondered why babies born during the pandemic possess such confidence?

Well, it could be that these babies experienced something that their siblings didn't; they got to spend more quality time with their parents due to the lockdown; the lack of social interactions helped them build their confidence in smaller, more intimate settings; the uncertainty that the pandemic posed helped them become innately resilient; and their curiousity peaked from an earlier age, perhaps due to their earlier exposure to technology. 

East Coast Radio

Image Courtesy of TikTok

