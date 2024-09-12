VIDEO: Toddler directs mom out of driveway like a pro

There's something special about those kids born during the pandemic. They possess a certain earnestness that leaves those around them feeling somewhat stunned.

They walk around with a sense of 'knowing' and ooze confidence in their interactions. They aren't afraid of stature and are the first to reveal their true selves authentically.

A video taken by an older sibling shows her younger brother standing cautiously while close to their mother's vehicle, directing her out of their driveway.