Video: Man pulls truck using just his teeth

Scrolling through social media isn't just a source of entertainment anymore; it's like a breeding ground for discovering talents we never even considered.

We see people dancing, singing, sharing their artisanal skills and more. But, we surely did not expect to see a man pull a truck using his teeth...

A video shared on social media shows a man with a piece of rope between his teeth. The rope is attached to a belt, which is hooked to the bottom of a truck, as he pulls it with his mouth.

At first, he starts off slowly, but once the man finds his rhythm, the crowd cheers as he effortlessly pulls the Isuzu truck towards himself. At one point, someone – like the driver – jumps into the truck as the cheering continues.