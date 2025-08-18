Video: Man pulls truck using just his teeth
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
When they say 'put your money where your mouth is', and you show them how strong your mouth is...
When they say 'put your money where your mouth is', and you show them how strong your mouth is...
Scrolling through social media isn't just a source of entertainment anymore; it's like a breeding ground for discovering talents we never even considered.
We see people dancing, singing, sharing their artisanal skills and more. But, we surely did not expect to see a man pull a truck using his teeth...
A video shared on social media shows a man with a piece of rope between his teeth. The rope is attached to a belt, which is hooked to the bottom of a truck, as he pulls it with his mouth.
At first, he starts off slowly, but once the man finds his rhythm, the crowd cheers as he effortlessly pulls the Isuzu truck towards himself. At one point, someone – like the driver – jumps into the truck as the cheering continues.
While most of us might be wondering about his dental plan, others were amazed at his strength.
It seems Rayno Nel, Africa's first-ever World Strongest Man Champion, has some competition...
Remember that social media debate from a few months ago, where people tried to bet who would win in a battle between 100 men and one gorilla. After watching this video, this guy times 100 could give a gorilla a good run for his money.
Watch the video from Instagram below.
Many people came through with their hilarious comments.
- "CV-worthy talents."
- "Bro doesn’t suffer from toothache, toothache suffers from him."
- "Where Colgate with a sponsor..."
- "Human Pitbull."
- "No need for tow trucks anymore."
- "Remember that 100 men vs 1 gorilla saga...let's go guys this time we can win with this guy!"
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago