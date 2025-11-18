Video of descent into King Shaka Airport tugs at Durbanites' hearts
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A video showing the breathtaking aerial view of Durban as a plane descends left us mesmerised.
A video showing the breathtaking aerial view of Durban as a plane descends left us mesmerised.
The December holidays are generally a time for fun in the sun, when Durban and most parts of KwaZulu-Natal are populated with visitors from around South Africa. The air is fresh and the energy buzzing as holidaymakers enjoy our bright and friendly province.
A video, shared on Instagram by @btg.videography_ captures everything there is to love about KZN - our culture, identity and beauty, all in one frame. It's a vivid representation of touching down on home ground and feeling the warmth through scenery.
It's a reminder to enjoy the beauty of our province, which is sometimes overlooked.
What was even more heartwarming was reading all the comments from KZN'ers living in other parts of the country or abroad.
- "I haven’t been home in 12 years and this made me cry. Just the sight of Durbs tugs in my heart."
- "There’s no place like home! There’s no place like Durban! See ya soon 031."
- "Heyi best feeling ever you even feel the air smells different like ya I'm home, eDubane."
- "Thank you for this, I miss home so much."
- "I’m going on my first flight soon - I can’t wait to see Durban from the sky when I’m coming home."
- "Why did I cry...Missing Home."
- "Home 🖤 I miss you!! Why can I smell you through the picture?"
- "The joy that my heart becomes filled with when my flight suddenly passes Moses Mabhida. Because that means we’re now home. I can’t wait to be home again."
Watch the lovely video that allows you to live vicariously through the eyes of the passenger, courtesy of Instagram.
Many can agree that holidaymakers and locals are looking forward to a much-needed break and enjoying the serenity KZN has to offer.
While we pride ourselves on being humble hosts, whether you're visiting from KZN or from afar, we ask that you keep our province clean this festive season. Protecting our environment doesn't just benefit us and the animals, but also the planet as a whole.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
The 3 things Carol Ofori does as a successful entrepreneur
It's National Entrepreneur Day, and Carol Ofori is sharing three things ...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Video of descent into King Shaka Airport tugs at Durbanites' hearts
A video showing the breathtaking aerial view of Durban as a plane descen...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago