Video of descent into King Shaka Airport tugs at Durbanites' hearts

The December holidays are generally a time for fun in the sun, when Durban and most parts of KwaZulu-Natal are populated with visitors from around South Africa. The air is fresh and the energy buzzing as holidaymakers enjoy our bright and friendly province.



A video, shared on Instagram by @btg.videography_ captures everything there is to love about KZN - our culture, identity and beauty, all in one frame. It's a vivid representation of touching down on home ground and feeling the warmth through scenery.

It's a reminder to enjoy the beauty of our province, which is sometimes overlooked.