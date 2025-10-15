 Vera Nagtegaal bringing heart and insight into leadership
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

The CEO of Vouch and breast cancer survivor, Vera Nagtegaal, believes that sound financial advice is a right, not a privilege. 

Today, Carol Ofori celebrates Vera Nagtegaal as her Woman Crush Wednesday

Nagtegaal doesn't just possess a wealth of expertise in leading and transforming businesses across the financial sector, but also values her ability to bring strategic insight and heart into her leadership style. 

With more than two decades of experience across finance, marketing and digital, she brings the perfect balance of purpose and passion into each project. 

Nagtegaal is the CEO at Vouch, but previously worked as the Executive Head at Hippo.co.za where she led a successful rebrand with the Hippo mascot. 

As an avid marathon runner, with eight Comrades Marathon medals under her belt, Nagtegaal never thought she would one day have to face her biggest fight ever, breast cancer. 

However, it is her positive spirited mind, her resilience, and her will to keep moving that have helped her kick cancer in the toosh.  

Although cancer might be her biggest opponent yet, she admits that, along with her amazing medical team, it was her sound mind and positive thinking that got her through the most challenging times. 

Nagtegaal is also an advocate for financial inclusion, believing that access to sound financial advice should not be a privilege, but a right. 

Her vision for Vouch is rooted in empowering people to make better financial decisions by connecting them with trusted advice - supported by technology and guided by empathy. 

Known for her forward-thinking leadership and her ability to turn vision into measurable impact in the business world, it's no surprise that she has been a force of reckoning in her journey toward becoming a breast cancer survivor. 

In a world where we often succumb to our challenges and hardships, Vera inspires us to reach for more because it is those moments of genuine hardship that blossom into the most fruitful opportunities. 

Five days after her surgery, her doctor informed her that her results were cancer-free. 

Listen to Carol Ofori's interview with Vera Nagtegaal in studio below. 
