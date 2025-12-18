Unwrap joy: The ultimate festive season gift guide for kids
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Haven't found the perfect gift for your nieces or nephews yet? Here are some options.
Haven't found the perfect gift for your nieces or nephews yet? Here are some options.
If you are still scrambling to find the perfect gift for your kids, nieces or nephews, then here's a gift guide on what's trending.
Christmas gifting can be stressful if you don't know where to start. Not to mention the prices of some of these wish list items.
This is why we've put together a festive season gift guide for the little ones, offering options for you to choose from. Some of these are firm favourites and generally appeal to children.
Read more: Are Christmas cards still a thing?
1. Plush teddies: these are always a hit with the little kids.
2. Arts and crafts lovers:
- Art set for Van Gogh or Michelangelo in the family
- Diamond art canvas packs
- Sand art boxes
3. Puzzles and building blocks - if you want to make it extra special, then you can even get it personalised with a photo or their favourite character.
4. Mini ovens, kitchenware and accessories - these are pretty trendy at the moment and are great for a Montessori-led education.
5. Doll houses - while these can get quite pricey, they are a popular choice that will melt most little girls' hearts.
6. Play cash register with grocery items.
7. Magnetic tiles and marble runs for the innovator thinkers.
- Walkie-talkies
- Wooden blocks
- Science kits
Read more: Unique Christmas gift ideas for millennials
8. Stem toys for the kids who enjoy science and experimenting.
9. Play laptops are a great interactive gift that will also help kids with their learning.
10. Remote-controlled robotics devices.
What type of gift-giver are you?
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Unwrap joy: The ultimate festive season gift guide for kids
Haven't found the perfect gift for your nieces or nephews yet? Here are ...Carol Ofori 31 minutes ago
-
Durban set to gain direct flight route to Réunion Island
A new direct air link will soon connect Durban to Réunion Island, openin...Stacey & J Sbu 20 hours ago