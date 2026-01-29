The unspoken rules around parking at school drop-off and pick-up

This is your sign to watch where you park during school drop-off and pick-up...

This is your sign to watch where you park during school drop-off and pick-up...

While many schools have allocated drop-off zones operating with a school-appointed traffic controller, there are those schools that operate within residential areas.

Which means that it can get tricky when it comes to dropping off your kids and picking them up. For many parents, school drop-off might be rushed and erratic, but having a system in place helps. However, when it comes to pick-up, things can get chaotic as many teachers in younger grades wait for parents to collect their kids at the school gate.

Read more: Daughter asks parents to dial it down at school drop off

This might pose a parking problem, as it requires parents to park and then walk to pick up their kids. If you're a parent, you know that pick-up zones can get crowded, and sometimes you have to park in restricted parking spots. However, certain unspoken rules are always at play. They closely align with the rules of the road. For instance, if you are parking in an area reserved for loading or a driveway, the driver should be in the car so they can easily move if required to. So, don't leave your car unattended if you have parked in a restricted or 'no parking' area.

A Durban father shared a video about an encounter he recently experienced during a school run. It got us thinking about the unspoken rules behind school drop-offs and pick-ups. The father admits he parked in someone's driveway during school pick-up, but remained in the car so he could move if required. However, his encounter with the property owners quickly turned sour when one of them allegedly began verbally assaulting him. It wasn't ideal, to say the least; however, if a property owner clearly states 'No parking' in front of their property and you park there, don't be surprised if they display anger or irritation. Another unspoken rule, if you are catching up with other parents, keep it short and sweet if you're in the car and have people behind you. For drop-off specifically, get the kids ready to hop out of the car before you stop in front of the drop-off zone (get their backpacks and lunch bags, etc.). If your child's school has no system in place, you may want to suggest it at the next parent meeting. All in all, it pays to be sincere and understanding during school drop-offs and pick-ups. Everyone just wants to get through without any hiccups, so if someone is having a few hiccups, be patient.

Image Courtesy of iStock