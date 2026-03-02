Unpaid speeding fines could soon block your licence in South Africa

Speeding fines are not fading into the background. New enforcement systems mean drivers must stay vigilant and proactive.

South African motorists are being warned that unpaid speeding fines are unlikely to fall away, even as uncertainty surrounds the national rollout of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences system. Advances in enforcement technology mean traffic violations are increasingly difficult to ignore, and non-compliance could carry serious consequences. Although the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences system, commonly known as AARTO, was expected to be rolled out nationally in December 2025, the Department of Transport has postponed its implementation to 1 July 2026. That revised date has also come under scrutiny following media reports that the Road Traffic Infringement Agency may need to outsource the project to the private sector. According to BusinessTech, despite questions over the timeline, enforcement of traffic laws is continuing to advance outside of AARTO, with provincial and national authorities strengthening their own systems.

Why are unpaid speeding fines still a serious risk? The delay in AARTO’s national implementation does not mean traffic fines will be written off or forgotten. On the contrary, technology-driven enforcement mechanisms are making it easier for authorities to detect, record and track offences. Traffic fine platform Fines SA has cautioned that drivers who assume their speeding offences will disappear amid administrative uncertainty are mistaken. Authorities are continuing to develop and integrate systems that function independently of AARTO. Police officers are already able to verify a motorist’s compliance history in real time through interconnected national and municipal databases. This means that outstanding fines, expired licences and missing documentation can be identified instantly during roadside stops. How has enforcement technology changed? The use of speed cameras, average-speed monitoring systems and digitally integrated platforms has expanded significantly. These systems allow traffic offences to be detected and logged with far greater accuracy than in the past. Fines SA chief executive Barry Berman has pointed out that modern roadblocks differ markedly from those of previous years. Officers are legally entitled to request key documents such as a valid driver’s licence and a current vehicle licence disc. However, enforcement no longer relies solely on visible paperwork. Digital systems now enable law enforcement officials to check for unpaid fines and other compliance issues immediately. Any irregularity is flagged on the system, reducing the likelihood that outstanding matters will go unnoticed. What should drivers know about their responsibilities at roadblocks? Motorists are urged to be aware of both their rights and obligations when stopped at a roadblock. Compliance is no longer limited to presenting physical documents. Authorities have the tools to examine a driver’s full record in seconds. Berman has stressed that addressing compliance issues at the roadside is not the ideal approach. Drivers are expected to manage their records proactively, ensuring fines are settled and documentation remains up to date before they are stopped.

What happens under the AARTO process? When fully operational, the AARTO framework will “decriminalise” most traffic violations and shift them into an administrative process. While this may appear less severe than criminal prosecution, it places a clear responsibility on motorists to respond within specified timeframes. The system introduces a three-step process for issuing fines: Infringement notice An offender receives an infringement notice, delivered either physically or electronically. The motorist has 32 days to pay the fine at a 50 percent discount. An offender receives an infringement notice, delivered either physically or electronically. The motorist has 32 days to pay the fine at a 50 percent discount. Courtesy letter If payment is not made within the first 32 days, the discount falls away and an administrative penalty is added. The driver is granted a further 32 days to settle the full amount. If payment is not made within the first 32 days, the discount falls away and an administrative penalty is added. The driver is granted a further 32 days to settle the full amount. Enforcement notice Failure to comply after the second deadline results in another administrative penalty. Demerit points will be applied once the demerit system is active. Failure to comply after the second deadline results in another administrative penalty. Demerit points will be applied once the demerit system is active. Once an enforcement notice is in effect, motorists will be blocked from obtaining documents through the National Traffic Information System, including driving licences, professional driving permits and vehicle licence discs. Are late notifications still a valid excuse? One of the persistent challenges raised by motorists relates to late notification of fines, particularly when early payment discounts have already expired by the time the notice is received. However, enforcement bodies are increasingly using electronic channels to issue infringement notices. As a result, the argument that a notice was never received is becoming more difficult to sustain. Offenders may now be required to prove that they did not receive proper notification. Can unpaid fines escalate further? In major metropolitan areas such as the City of Cape Town, unpaid traffic fines can escalate quickly. Matters may progress to summonses and formal legal action. Once a summons is issued, the opportunity to resolve the issue through discounted payment is generally lost. In addition to the original fine, motorists may face added legal costs, further administrative burdens and the risk of additional penalties. This escalation can transform what began as a relatively modest speeding fine into a more complex and costly legal matter.