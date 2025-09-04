An unlikely school proposal has the internet talking
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
People are wondering if this is what scholars are prioritising...
When your child goes off to school every morning, we bet the last thing you expect to find out when they get home is that they got engaged.
Well, that's the assumption. However, it pays to acknowledge that anything is possible. The supposition that your teenagers focus solely on their studies when they head off to school isn't accurate.
Especially after we saw a video making the rounds on social media, the video shows a teen schoolgirl walking up to a teen schoolboy inside a classroom. From the chalk writing on the wall, we assume they are in grade 11.
The two embrace, and then the boy gets down on one knee, making it look like a full-on proposal.
The classroom, which is filled with other learners, erupts in screams of excitement, and the girl is surprised.
But her shock doesn't stop her from reaching out for the young man to place the ring on her finger. At first glance, it looks like a proposal. However, the young man doesn't put the ring on her finger. Call it superstition or tradition, he puts it on her finger, removes it, and places it on her middle finger.
He then gestures for her to put the ring on her ring finger. It is also noticeable that he has a ring on his finger.
While many people joked about the 'proposal', we believe it was a boy giving a girl a promise ring...
Watch the video from Instagram below.
Many people joked about the contents of the video, saying the boy stole his mother's ring.
- "Will the wedding be during 1st break, 2nd break or after school..."
- "Then the teacher says take it off."
- "Confiscates the marriage."
- "This reminded me of when I was in Gr3 and literally planned a whole ‘wedding’ for my brother and his crush during break time! Even stole my mom’s favourite ring so he could propose."
- "What’s next? The wedding in the principal's office?"
- "Do the parents know that ya’ll be getting married at school?"
- "Guy, have you finished doing your homework?"
Image Courtesy of Instagram
