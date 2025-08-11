Tourists leave us laughing as they try to drive a VW in South Africa

Driving comes naturally to some, while it can be daunting for others.

This is especially true for people who have just passed their driver's test and are unfamiliar with driving on public roads. Add being a visitor to a foreign country and attempting to drive, and things will surely get more than nerve-wracking.

We can all admit it might be all the more daunting, but it is exhilarating and bold. As the saying goes, when in Rome...

In the spirit of Women's Month, we saw two ladies shamefully admit that they needed a guy to confirm the difference between a manual and an automatic car.