Tourists leave us laughing as they try to drive a VW in South Africa
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"What's the 'S' stand for? Sexy time..."
Driving comes naturally to some, while it can be daunting for others.
This is especially true for people who have just passed their driver's test and are unfamiliar with driving on public roads. Add being a visitor to a foreign country and attempting to drive, and things will surely get more than nerve-wracking.
We can all admit it might be all the more daunting, but it is exhilarating and bold. As the saying goes, when in Rome...
In the spirit of Women's Month, we saw two ladies shamefully admit that they needed a guy to confirm the difference between a manual and an automatic car.
In their defence, they were travelling in South Africa and the driver was still shaking off her sea legs.
In the video, we see two ladies inside a Volkswagen ready to take the town, but then they face a debacle. The driver reveals that she only recently started driving after getting her licence and doesn't know how to drive a manual car.
The passenger then takes control and advises her that she will call "Grant" to confirm. Grant then comes through as their hero and exchanges cars with them. The driver, all set in her automatic car, then goes over reading the alphabet signals on the gear shift of the automatic car. She comes across the letter 'S', which is for Sports Mode, but she doesn't know this nor does she let this stop her from being jovial and lighthearted.
Watch her fun spirited approach to the 'S' in the VW, courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
