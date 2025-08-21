 Tourists get up close and personal with a lioness's and zebra encounter
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Imagine seeing a natural spectacle that doesn't go exactly how nature intended it to...

A herd of zebra running toward a safari van
TikTok Screenshot/elsa18372

We've always been proud of our wildlife, and there's something remarkable and endearing about watching animals in their natural habitat. 

That's probably why many people add 'safari tours' to their bucket lists. The majestic nature of animals is indescribable and something everyone yearns to see. Call it a reminder of the natural order of life, the food chain or the oxymoronic idea of beauty and the beast, watching nature as it happens is not overrated. 

Many people will share that their safari trips were beautiful but unlucky, in that they didn't get to see any wild animals. As you might know, seeing wildlife in their natural states isn't always guaranteed. 

However, when you do get to see the animals up close, it is something that will stay with you always. 

Imagine the surprise, delight, and adrenaline-pumping experience of a group of tourists who got front-row seats to nature in action. Watching the glorious lioness in her element is not something we often get to see. It's the male lion that consistently gets the glory of the hunt. 

But as it is women's month, seeing a lioness showing off her spirit in front of a group of tourists was empowering. 

A video shared on social media showed a herd of zebras running for their lives as a lioness preyed on her next meal. While the hunt for the lioness wasn't successful, it was thrilling to watch. 

Watch the video below from TikTok

@elsa18372 South African Lioness has a near miss with a Zebra 🦓 🦁#fyp#lions#animals#southafrica#animalhuntingmethods#animalsreact#zebra#lioness ♬ original sound - elsa18372
Lion Lioness Animals Wildlife Nature

