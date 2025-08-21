Tourists get up close and personal with a lioness's and zebra encounter

We've always been proud of our wildlife, and there's something remarkable and endearing about watching animals in their natural habitat.

That's probably why many people add 'safari tours' to their bucket lists. The majestic nature of animals is indescribable and something everyone yearns to see. Call it a reminder of the natural order of life, the food chain or the oxymoronic idea of beauty and the beast, watching nature as it happens is not overrated.

Many people will share that their safari trips were beautiful but unlucky, in that they didn't get to see any wild animals. As you might know, seeing wildlife in their natural states isn't always guaranteed.