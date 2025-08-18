Toddler singing anthem reminds us that one game doesn't define us

It makes total sense that, as we experienced some losses this weekend, a little human's national pride would remind us to stay hopeful...

It makes total sense that, as we experienced some losses this weekend, a little human's national pride would remind us to stay hopeful...

Very few things can get us down as a nation, except our sporting culture, which can sometimes leave us feeling down and out after experiencing a loss. We wouldn't call ourselves overly competitive—scratch that—what are we saying? We are completely competitive. However, with a roaring competitive nature comes another trait: being hard on ourselves after a loss. We take it personally when our national teams, sportsmen, and women face a loss. So, naturally, when the boys in green and gold, Ama Bokke Bokke, lost this weekend against Australia at the Rugby Championships, many fans feel deflated.

The Springboks took a 16-point loss (22 -38) against Australia at Ellis Park Stadium on Saturday, 16 August, leaving many people sad. That was followed by 'Stillknocks', Dricus du Plessis' loss against Khamzat Chimaev, which was another blow. But, while we may have faced a tough weekend with our sporting heroes, it doesn't mean we roll over to complete defeat. After all, one game doesn't define us. A two-year-old boy singing our national anthem reminded us that our pride doesn't just come from winning, but also from our spirit of camaraderie, togetherness, and Ubuntu.

Proud mom Jaynie shared a video of her son singing the South African national anthem. The footage was heartwarming and reminded us that showing pride toward our country is something within us, regardless of age. It is a trait that connects us in the most honest and wholesome ways. South Africans were left smitten with this little man, and his mom was overwhelmed by the positive commentary. "This baby is raised right."

"Our next small springbokkie."

"He is a Zulu boy! Afrikaans is his second additional language."

"Just like racism is taught, Ubuntu, Unity and Kindness are also taught. I take my hat off to the parents. This is beautiful to watch. Thank you for teaching your child the right things."

"He needs to lead the anthem at the next Boks game." Mom also revealed that she would sing the national anthem to him to help him fall asleep during the 2023 World Cup. She wrote: "He was born in the World Cup 2023. I used to sing it to him to help him fall asleep. And I honestly never taught it to him. He must have picked it up from being his nighttime lullaby." Watch the video from TikTok, which has around 106,000 views.

