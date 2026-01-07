Toddler: 'How come you get to have alcohol and we don't get ice cream?'

Toddlers can put you in tricky spots with their logic...Adults, be prepared for anything and everything...

Toddlers gather to discuss why they are not allowed ice cream, yet adults are allowed alcohol... A group of children, led by a toddler, was bold enough to question one of their caregivers about why they were not allowed to have ice cream, while they were allowed to have alcohol. Of course, as we retire from the holidays, it can be said that eating habits, sleeping times and unlimited fun with family and friends were experienced in abundance for many parents and kids. However, with a week left for back to school, it's time to shut the holiday mood down and get back into gear.

But before we get back into the swing of things, here's some post-holiday humour. It isn't the first time we've seen this outspoken and amusing young girl, Amahle, share her true feelings about things. This time, she was questioning why adults get to have alcohol without asking, while kids have to ask for ice cream and get told 'no'. She said, "Like now you're drinking alcohol without asking but now we're asking for ice cream, but, you'll having what you'll want but you'll not letting us have what we want." Just for context, this is the same child who was videoed questioning her mother for being 'too disciplined'. Check out that video here. Watch the full video below, courtesy of TikTok.

It was evident that the adult in this situation was not prepared for the facts to hit so hard. The kids were not wrong in their case; perhaps he should've rethought his defence there. After all, it's not fair to say that ice cream isn't healthy or good for you, whilst you help yourself to alcohol, which many might agree is worse for your health when consumed in excess. Here's to the outspoken generation, their energy inspires us.

