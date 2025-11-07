Toddler calls mom out for being 'too disciplined'

A cute little girl gets real with her mother about discipline.

As parents, we all know the not-so-subtle way our kids teach us what life is really about, as if the roles have reversed and they've become the wisdom bearers.

Most times, they are right on the money with their insights, and as much as we want to take them seriously, their sheer cuteness makes it impossible not to smile.

In a video, a little girl, who often shares her candid views with her mother, tells her mom exactly what she thinks of her parenting.

"You are so mean, you shout. Everything!"

Turns out, it was all part of her plan to "sweet-talk" her way into a beach trip, but it didn't go as she hoped when her mother simply said no.