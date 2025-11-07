Toddler calls mom out for being 'too disciplined'
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"You are a disciplined mother!"
A cute little girl gets real with her mother about discipline.
As parents, we all know the not-so-subtle way our kids teach us what life is really about, as if the roles have reversed and they've become the wisdom bearers.
Most times, they are right on the money with their insights, and as much as we want to take them seriously, their sheer cuteness makes it impossible not to smile.
In a video, a little girl, who often shares her candid views with her mother, tells her mom exactly what she thinks of her parenting.
"You are so mean, you shout. Everything!"
Turns out, it was all part of her plan to "sweet-talk" her way into a beach trip, but it didn't go as she hoped when her mother simply said no.
"You see, you are a disciplined mom!"
- TikTok content creator Zandihla
Practising discipline with toddlers can be a tricky thing to master. They have a way of turning the tables, and it happens so swiftly that there's no telling when it actually happened.
While it was funny to watch, the little girl displayed her intelligence by providing her mother with an example of her disciplined nature.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@zandihla Discipline mom she says I am😂🥹🥰#fyp #fypviralシ #blowthisup ♬ original sound - ZandiHla
People were impressed by her energy and intelligence.
- "She’s so young but has mastered reverse psychology."
- "She's collecting evidence."
- "10 out of 10 evidence at hand."
- "She gave you an opportunity to redeem yourself but you failed."
- "I nearly cried when my daughter said I'm the rudest mom ever, just because I wanted her to bathe. This new batch of small people is not scared of speaking up."
- "Please don't let her lose this confidence and bond with you. Allow her to be honest with you and take her words into consideration. This will make her teen years very easy."
Image Courtesy of iStock
