Things all parents should discuss with their kids before school starts

Every parent should have these conversations with their kids ahead of the school year.

It's officially one week before school starts, and it's time to have that special talk with your kids. Preparing for back to school doesn't just involve shopping for stationery and uniforms; it also means preparing your children for what they can expect from the new school year. Just as adults are encouraged to set aside time to reflect on the past year, make note of things they've learned, and set goals or aspirations for the year ahead, kids are encouraged to do the same. It's important to have a general conversation with your kids, so that they know they have your support, but also, so that they can be prepared for their new school year.

Here are some thought starters and tips to help guide your back-to-school conversation with your children. 1. Be fully present when having this conversation. Phones and laptops away, TV and radio off, find a comfortable setting and time to chat with them. Kids pick up on your energy, so be honest with them. Sometimes, kids may be masking their anxiety about starting school with excitement because they feel that's what is expected of them. 2. Check in, ask them how they're feeling, if they have any concerns and be an active listener. Don't interrupt them or interject; let them speak freely. Sometimes, all your children need to hear is that you have their backs, no matter what and that what they are feeling is normal and acceptable.

3. If they are feeling nervous or uncertain, be reassuring and supportive. Adults feel these things too; give them some breathing exercises to do or do a visualisation exercise with them. Tell them to close their eyes and describe their perfect school day. This will help ease their emotions and provide them with a positive outlook on the first day back. 4. Address social settings, friendships, and bullying. While no parent wants to have to prepare their kids for things such as bullying, it is imperative to educate them about it. Otherwise, you are not arming them with the tools and knowledge on how to recognise it and address it. Ask them questions to help gauge what they understand and how they would approach feeling uncomfortable at school. How would you feel if someone made you feel uncomfortable?

If you need help, who would you go speak to at school?

Are you excited about making new friends?

5. Expectations for the year Help them understand the idea behind setting goals for the year. These can be as simple or as detailed as they like. They can have school-centric goals, such as learning more about a particular subject, joining the library, excelling at a specific sport, or pursuing more general interests, like picking a hobby or saving money for something they enjoy doing. "Your job is to try your best this year, and my job is to support you..." 6. Making mistakes Educate them on making mistakes. It's more about learning through your mistakes than being too hard on yourself. Making a mistake is life's greatest teacher. 7. Chat to them about the structure at school The importance of being on time or early

What happens if you're late (it's not the end of the world)

Toilet breaks

Being respectful and kind to others and your teachers

Homework expectations

Ask questions when you don't understand For younger kids, consider role-playing to convey the above lessons. You could also get them to draw what they would like to achieve this year - a vision board. To all parents and kids, we wish you all the best for 2026.

