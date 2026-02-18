Thandi Dlamini: An entrepreneur and mom building community through fresh produce

Thandi Dlamini transformed her love for food into a thriving fresh produce business, supporting wellness, communities and small-scale farmers.

Thandi Dlamini, a Durban-based entrepreneur and mother to one son, transitioned from co-owning a restaurant to building a purpose-driven fresh produce enterprise. Her deep love for food became the foundation for a business that focuses on wellness, access, and positive community impact. The COVID-19 lockdown presented both challenges and opportunities. With no start-up capital, Thandi relied solely on her car, social media, and unwavering determination. She researched fresh produce markets and launched a delivery service, offering curated weekly fruit and vegetable boxes for households. Her restaurant experience and understanding of quality ingredients made this pivot a natural step.

What growth did her business experience during lockdown? What began as a home-based initiative quickly gained traction. During lockdown, Thandi’s business delivered up to 50 boxes daily, demonstrating both the demand for fresh produce and her ability to manage logistics and customer needs under pressure. The increasing demand led to the establishment of a wholesale fresh produce operation in Clairwood. Today, the business supplies bulk produce to resellers, restaurants, schools, charities, and event management companies. Thandi also plays an active role as a fresh produce buyer for charity organisations and supports school nutrition programmes by supplying affordable bulk produce. How does Thandi support community wellness? Beyond delivering produce, Thandi’s business champions health and wellness initiatives. She provides fruit packs and smoothies for local programmes, sponsors local soccer tournaments, and supports events such as the annual Chile 10km race by providing fresh produce to participants. In 2025, she introduced Corporate Market Days, bringing farm-fresh produce directly into workplaces to encourage employee wellness. Her corporate collaborations include partnerships with organisations such as Vodacom and various media partners, creating platforms for promoting healthy lifestyles through accessible produce. Which community organisations has she assisted? Thandi’s commitment extends to supporting orphanages, children’s homes, and old age homes. Beneficiaries include Malvern Children’s Home, Isaiah 44, and The Ark KZN Rehabilitation Centre, all of which receive fresh produce to support their nutritional programmes. Her business has also contributed to larger community initiatives. In 2024, she donated a truckload of fresh produce to support Gogos in KwaMashu during Christmas. Additionally, she was selected as a supplier of food parcels to Durban communities during elections, demonstrating her business’s capability to impact broader social initiatives.

What recognition has she achieved in business? Thandi’s achievements reflect her dedication and entrepreneurial skill. In 2023, she was selected to participate in the WomX Accelerator Programme, which provides non-financial business support to women-owned businesses. This mentorship helped professionalise her operations, enhance skills development, and ensure compliance readiness — all crucial steps toward accessing financial funding. Her commitment to community and business development earned her the position of 2nd runner-up for Women in Business North Coast, recognising her growing influence as an entrepreneur How is she supporting small-scale farmers? In November 2025, Thandi co-launched the Seed to Success programme in partnership with YIEDI at the Soil to Soul Farmers Market. This initiative helps small-scale farmers access markets, secure buyers, and build sustainable agribusinesses through mentorship and market linkage. By connecting farmers directly to consumers and businesses, Thandi strengthens local supply chains and promotes long-term sustainability in the agriculture sector. What drives Thandi Dlamini’s vision today? Thandi remains committed to strengthening the link between farmers, food, and communities. Through her fresh produce business, she promotes healthier lifestyles while creating sustainable market access for small-scale producers. Her journey from a home-based delivery service to a thriving wholesale operation demonstrates how determination, strategic thinking, and a focus on community impact can lead to meaningful success.