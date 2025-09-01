Teens put KZN on the map with their AI-powered aqua robot

Evidently, South Africa is facing a water crisis, not to mention a pollution problem. Like many other countries worldwide, the issues posed by pollution don't just affect our marine life but also impact our health and well-being.

"According to the World Health Organization, a staggering 80% of the world's diseases and 50% of child deaths are tied to poor drinking water quality, underscoring the urgent need for awareness and action. The exposure to pollutants, even at low levels, can lead to neurodevelopmental issues and psychiatric disorders, highlighting the critical need for clean water," reports MountainFalls.

Two teenagers from Adams College, Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, are attempting to change the narrative about water pollution with their amazing inventions.

Snazo Nzama and Elihle Msomi created an AI-powered aquatic robot called the AquaCrusader. It can collect microplastics and nanoplastics from rivers, streams, dams, and estuaries.