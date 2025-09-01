Teens put KZN on the map with their AI-powered aqua robot
Updated | By East Coast Radio
These two innovative Grade 11 pupils have gained international attention for their AI-powered robot that tackles water pollution.
Evidently, South Africa is facing a water crisis, not to mention a pollution problem. Like many other countries worldwide, the issues posed by pollution don't just affect our marine life but also impact our health and well-being.
"According to the World Health Organization, a staggering 80% of the world's diseases and 50% of child deaths are tied to poor drinking water quality, underscoring the urgent need for awareness and action. The exposure to pollutants, even at low levels, can lead to neurodevelopmental issues and psychiatric disorders, highlighting the critical need for clean water," reports MountainFalls.
Two teenagers from Adams College, Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, are attempting to change the narrative about water pollution with their amazing inventions.
Snazo Nzama and Elihle Msomi created an AI-powered aquatic robot called the AquaCrusader. It can collect microplastics and nanoplastics from rivers, streams, dams, and estuaries.
The pair entered their AquaCrusader into the Stockholm Junior Water Prize competition. The Stockholm competition has since closed, and although our boys didn't bring the prize home, their level of thinking opened up a conversation that needs to be highlighted in KZN and South Africa.
The AquaCrusader operates using a Raspberry Pi and Arduino UNO R4. It functions without human intervention using ultrasonic sensors, GPS mapping, and real-time AI navigation. The Aqua Crusader offers sustainable operation and is powered by solar panels (effective even underwater) and hydro energy.
The best part is that it can operate without harming the aquatic ecosystem.
The winner for the people's choice was Divyasri Kothapalli from the United Kingdom.
Not only is the AquaCrusader "environmentally conscious and scalable, it also aligns with the 2025 World Environment Day theme, Solutions to Plastic Pollution. The AquaCrusader presents an intelligent, innovative, and eco-conscious answer to plastic pollution, one of our planet’s most urgent environmental issues," reports IOL.
Check out the video below of the boys explaining their invention, courtesy of YouTube.
Image Courtesy of Facebook
