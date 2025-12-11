Teachers waiting for their last day, how are you feeling?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It's almost time for the teachers to ring the bell for their summer holiday.
It's almost time for the teachers to pack their things and head off on their holidays.
There's no doubt that year-end fatigue is now in full swing, for some, even before December started.
Usually, schools are closed by the first week of December. However, this year, schools around South Africa had a later end-of-term date, with learners' closing date being Wednesday, 10 December and teachers' closing date falling on Friday, 12 December.
While parents may think that teachers start their holidays early when the kids stop going to school, we found out that this is not exactly true.
Yes, having fewer kids at school after their assessments and examinations are completed might be normal in many schools, but it doesn't mean that the school year ends there for teachers.
There is a significant amount of administrative work, cleaning, and preparation that happens ahead of the new school year.
This year, some teachers have reminded us that they have had more than enough time to wrap everything up due to their later end date.
A group of teachers shared a funny video on social media, reminding us that they, too, are getting antsy waiting for school to close.
Check out the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@diepakhuis0 Teachers waiting for 12 December like…. #schoolsontiktok #teachersontiktok #teachersofsa #December ♬ original sound - Die Onnies 🤌🏽🤩🎈
Image Courtesy of TikTok
