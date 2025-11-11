Teacher's advice on why you should pay attention in class

If you're considering going to university, then it's best to pay attention to your Life orientation teacher.

A Life Orientation (LO) teacher is warning parents and students not to underestimate the importance of LO when applying to University. When the subject of Life Orientation was introduced in South African schools in the early 2000s, it brought a surge of new energy. It was different but a necessary addition to the curriculum that not only served students but also their parents. According to the Department of Education, the South African school curriculum aims to provide: "Grades R-12 expression to the knowledge, skills and values worth learning in South African schools. This curriculum aims to ensure that children acquire and apply knowledge and skills in ways that are meaningful to their own lives. In this regard, the curriculum promotes knowledge in local contexts, while being sensitive to global imperatives."

What is Life Orientation? "Life Orientation is the study of the self in relation to others and to society. It addresses skills, knowledge, and values related to the self, the environment, responsible citizenship, a healthy and productive life, social engagement, recreation, and physical activity, as well as careers and career choices," according to the Department of Education. Examples of life orientation include engaging in the development and practice of life skills that help students learn problem-solving skills, make informed decisions and choices when attaining a meaningful life in line with the ever-changing society. Mrs Wilkinson, also known as 'That LO Teacher' on social media, has made it her mission to provide a clear understanding of the importance of Life Orientation. While it may be recognised as an easy or less critical subject, it holds a large portion for students who want to apply to university.

Even if your child gets straight As, they can’t get into university in South Africa without at least 50% in Life Orientation. It’s part of the APS score that universities use to decide who gets in — so that “easy subject” might be the one that makes or breaks an application. - Mrs Wilkinson

Mrs Wilkinson, who's been teaching for over 20 years, says that over the years, she's had parents asking why their kids are failing LO but getting straight A's in other subjects. She says children are failing because you don't complete your assignments or pay attention in class. What's the one thing that can help kids when learning? "A rested brain remembers, focuses, and copes better with stress," said Mrs Wilkinson.

Mrs Wilkinson warns that without at least eight to 10 hours of sleep, your child's studies will suffer. She also adds that no amount of extra lessons or studying can fix a tired mind.

