Sweet moment a son shows appreciation for his mother

It's the level of gratitude from this girl that has completely melted our hearts...

A mother shared a touching video online showing the moment her daughter opened a gift she had been saving up to buy for her. The sheer surprise and wholesome reaction melted many hearts, capturing a moment of genuine appreciation.

Andiswa Mtshali shared the video of her daughter coming home from school, only to be surprised with a gift she had bought her. The young girl enters the home and is happy to see her mother.

As she walks in and smiles at her mother, she sees a shopping bag on the table and opens it. When she discovers it is a phone inside, she is overcome with joy. She immediately goes in for a hug with mom and begins to shed tears of appreciation and joy. She thanks her immensely and then begins to open up the gift. What made the video even more touching was the way her older brother responded to her surprise. He was overjoyed for her and grateful to his mother. Mom even revealed that her eldest son has become the man of the house and feels protective of his younger sister and mother since their father passed away. The younger sister had wanted a phone for a long time, and Mtshali had been secretly saving up to surprise her. Watch the video below from TikTok.

People flooded the comments section with their positive feedback, many highlighting the sweet moment and how it made them tear up. Others commended Mtshali for raising good boys who are sure to turn into good men. "The big brother too? This is so beautiful. Grateful kids are a lost art."



"House clean. Children clean. Children polite! Ah, mama, you’ve outdone yourself!"

"These kids are so grateful yerrrrrr ."

." "The older one is so real, he is a true big brother shem ."

." "You've just healed my inner child mama."

"It’s beautiful to have such grateful kids damn."



"These kids are very humble. You're making us cry in front of our wives guys." Even Chef Mogau Seshoene, better known as The Lazy Makoti commented on the video saying: "Oh mommy, this is so precious." One person asked Mtshali what the secret sauce to raising grateful kids is, and she said, "umkhuleko ne good discipline and reward them every time they do a good deed." In another video, Mtshali shared how her eldest son showed her the condition of his school shoes, which were tarnished. So, she surprised him with new school shoes; he was just as excited about his shoes. Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.

Although Mtshali and her boys managed to make many South Africans smile, the single mom of two is quietly fighting her own health struggles. In a BackaBuddy campaign, she revealed that she's not well and and in need of medical treatmnent. "Hi everyone my name is Andiswa MtshalI 35 years old. I am from South Africa. I am a single mother of 2 beautiful children who are recently trending on social media. On the video they were thanking me for buying them school shoes and a phone. I am suffering from heart failure and would really appreciate if someone can help raise funds for my medical treatment and surgery for my heart. I really need to survive because all they have is me. We lost their father 2023 due to car accident. We will be very delighted if we get a helping hand. Thank you so much for taking your time reading this."

