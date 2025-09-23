Summer must-have or not? UV protective face swimwear, the Facekini

A UV protective face swimwear has gone viral in China and we are wondering if this could turn into a trend for beachgoers in KwaZulu-Natal…

A UV protective face swimwear has gone viral in China and we are wondering if this could turn into a trend for beachgoers in KwaZulu-Natal…

The Chinese have gone viral for a face garment called the ‘Facekini’. Its key purpose is to protect a swimmer’s face from the sun’s UV rays while swimming. South Africans would probably recognise the ‘facekini’ as a neon-coloured balaclava, yet this fashion item has already earned some international acclaim. We first saw a similar version of this in 2021 when Kim Kardashian added it to her Balenciaga ensemble at the Met Gala. The facekini has been called China’s hottest new look, but the country's communist party disapproves of it.

It gained popularity in 2023 when the temperatures soared in Beijing. The Guardian described the facekini as “full-face masks with holes for the wearer’s eyes and nose – separate sleeves to cover arms, as well as wide-brimmed hats and lightweight jackets made out of UV-resistant fabric". Could this turn into a local craze for Durban beach lovers? Given the interest in skincare among the people of KZN, perhaps there’s hope. However, it's unlikely to make it onto the list of hottest fashion trends this summer. Perhaps you could help us decide by participating in the poll below.

Read more: Safety tips for when you are out swimming with the kids

It was interesting to learn that online retailers like Amazon, Takealot, Shein and Temu already have full-face and head protection swimwear gear for sale on their websites. A fully breathable full-face mask is available for as little as R25. As the weather warms up and more beach days are ahead of us, it means practising sun safety. How can I protect my skin in the sun? Sunblock is a non-negotiable. You can learn more about the best brands and SPF levels from your pharmacist, doctor or dermatologist. Hydration is vital during the warmer months. Stay hydrated when you're out in the sun with the family. Dress with protection in mind. If you're not keen on a facekini, UV-protected swimwear may be your best bet, accompanied by hats and sunglasses. Plan your beach day around the sun. Avoid being out during the peak sun times, between 10am and 4 pm. While out, pitch an umbrella or sit close to a shaded area to get minimal sun exposure. Make sure you rinse off the salt water after a swim and apply moisturiser to hydrate your skin.

Image Courtesy of Instagram