Stay safe on social media: What not to post online

A cyber safety expert shares six tips on what you shouldn't be posting online.

A cyber safety expert shares six tips on what you shouldn't be posting online.

A cyber safety expert shares tips on what you should never post on social media to help you and your family stay safe online. Understanding what not to post online is crucial, as oversharing can lead to serious social media risks. By following some simple online safety tips and guidelines, you can ensure that your family are proactive in staying safe online, avoiding the Understanding what not to post online is crucial, as oversharing can lead to serious social media risks. By following some simple online safety tips and guidelines, you can ensure that your family are proactive in staying safe online, avoiding the dangers of oversharing , and improving your cybersecurity awareness We live in a world where crime has endless opportunities to enter our lives. The internet has provided criminals with a platform that gives them unrestricted access to a much larger target pool. In its enormity, the internet gave people the means to communicate, work, and share information in limitless ways. However, it has also become a tool of destruction and mayhem.

Michael Buswell, also known as ThatCyberSafetyGuy, shares some tips on the basic things that shouldn’t be posted online. Just as social media can be used to trace criminals, it can also be used to trace your whereabouts and personal information. Here are some key tips on what you should avoid when posting content online. 1. Never post outside your apartment, house or place of residence. Strangers can figure out where you live by analysing small details in the picture. 2. Don’t share when you are travelling or when you are leaving your house. Sharing your travel plans might be great for views, but it also opens you up to cybercriminals who can track your whereabouts or even rob your home.

Read more: Carol Ofori speaks to cybersecurity expert about Shashi Naidoo robbery

3. Avoid posting things such as credit cards, banking apps, and payslips. For obvious reasons, avoid posting anything about your finances or personal information online. 4. As a parent, avoid posting content about your kids in their school uniform or kit. While we understand many parents enjoy sharing pics and videos of their kids' school sports, concerts and activities, this puts your child at risk. 5. Be wary of sharing your routines and habits online. It might be an innocent post about your daily gym routine, but to a criminal, this information tells them where they can find you every day at particular times. 6. Avoid tagging your exact location in live videos and/or stories on social media. Instead of sharing your live location, rather wait a while before sharing your exact location. Remember this: what may seem harmless and innocent may put you or your family in danger. In a world where everyone yearns to be an influencer, Buswell says: “Think before you share!”

Image Courtesy of iStock