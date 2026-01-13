Stationery shopping this year: "The economy does not allow for 3 Pritt"

Parents are losing their sanity with the wild items included on this year's stationery lists, and they are sharing their experiences online.

Award-winning comedian Vafa Naraghi had everyone laughing out loud with his analysis of the stationery list, and it was more than relatable.

As usual, many parents have been running around like headless chickens trying to fulfil all the back-to-school requirements over the past week and a half. It seems just when you thought you had everything, there's something that you managed to miss.

But more than that, it's the uncanny items that are featured on the stationery lists this year that have parents pulling their hair out.