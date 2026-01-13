Stationery shopping this year: "The economy does not allow for 3 Pritt"
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This year's school stationery list has activated some parents' negotiation skills.
Parents are losing their sanity with the wild items included on this year's stationery lists, and they are sharing their experiences online.
Award-winning comedian Vafa Naraghi had everyone laughing out loud with his analysis of the stationery list, and it was more than relatable.
As usual, many parents have been running around like headless chickens trying to fulfil all the back-to-school requirements over the past week and a half. It seems just when you thought you had everything, there's something that you managed to miss.
But more than that, it's the uncanny items that are featured on the stationery lists this year that have parents pulling their hair out.
While many parents have been complaining about the sheer volume of some stationery items, others are questioning their kids with questions like, "Are these items just for you or the entire class?"
Vafa Naraghi was hilarious in his interrogation session, check him out below on Instagram.
One mother wrote, "You are reading my mind. I CUT THE ERASER IN HALF!! He was like WOW, and I asked about these mistakes."
"I swear the teachers are ordering their own stationery through these kids, cause why does a student need red pens for real?"
"Kunzima add 6 typek paper reams like they are printing a newsletter every week, hand wash very soon they will add air fresheners and cleaning supplies."
People may have been joking, but truthfully, it's not even the middle of the month, and parents are feeling the strain.
