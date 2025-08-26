Spider-Man spotted in Mumbai amid heavy rains
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
South Africans are known for their ability to find humour in any situation, but it seems we're not the only ones. Someone spotted Spiderman in Mumbai...
South Africans have experienced more than our fair share of floods.
Most of the time, the heavy downpours caused widespread destruction, leaving some without homes, damaged property, and claiming many lives.
But throughout the heartache and hardship, someone always tried to bring light out of a dark situation.
We remember when we saw a man take his kayak out after the streets of Jeffrey's Bay were flooded.
It is evident that despite our hardships, we South Africans have a mindset that says, "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade," or rather, "when life tries to drown you, get a boat."
However, we cannot take all the credit. A video shared on the Times of India's social media shows a person who tried to bring some fun into a challenging situation.
The heavy rainfall that hit Mumbai recently left the streets flooded due to the clogged drains. But one man decided that "with great power comes great responsibility", so he decided to break into his Spider-Man suit and help save the city.
The video went viral, with many people calling him "The Real Spider-Man of Mumbai." As it turns out, the content creator, Shaddyman98, is a comedian with over 80,000 Instagram followers.
He often posts videos of himself dressed in his superhero costume doing skits around the city.
You can watch the video on Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
