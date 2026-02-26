Social grant increases in SA: Here’s how much you will receive in 2026

Millions of South Africans rely on social grants each month. Here is how the 2026 increases could impact households across the country.

South Africans receiving social grants will see monthly increases in the next financial year, with all permanent grants rising between R20 and R85. The only exception is the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress grant, which will remain unchanged at R370 per month. The increases were detailed in the 2026 Budget Review released by the National Treasury on Wednesday, outlining adjustments aimed at supporting vulnerable households while maintaining fiscal discipline. According to BusinessTech, the changes will come into effect in the upcoming financial year, offering relief to millions of beneficiaries.

Which grants are increasing and by how much? The adjustments vary depending on the type of grant. Older persons, war veterans, people with disabilities and caregivers of children with severe disabilities will see the largest monthly increases of R85. The new grant values for 2026 are as follows: Old age grant: R2,400, up from R2,315

War veterans grant: R2,420, up from R2,335

Disability grant: R2,400, up from R2,315

Care dependency grant: R2,400, up from R2,315

Foster care grant: R1,295, up from R1,250

Child support grant: R580, up from R560

Grant-in-aid: R580, up from R560

SRD grant: remains at R370 Why is the SRD grant not increasing? While most grants are rising, the SRD grant will remain fixed at R370 per beneficiary. Government has allocated an additional R36.4 billion to extend payments until 31 March 2027 at the current amount. Over the medium term, however, the allocation for the SRD begins to taper off. By 2028/29, only R1.7 billion and R1.2 billion are pencilled in for the outer years, indicating a gradual winding down of the current structure. In his 2026 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the SRD grant would be redesigned to align more closely with a work-seeker’s grant, suggesting possible structural changes in future.

How many people rely on social grants? Social grants remain a central pillar of South Africa’s social development framework. Around 26.5 million people receive grants in total, with approximately 8.2 million benefiting specifically from the SRD grant. Treasury noted that social grants constitute the largest share of spending on social development. Excluding the SRD, spending is projected to increase from R246.6 billion in 2025/26 to R276.5 billion in 2028/29. What does the medium-term budget outlook show? The overall Social Development budget is expected to grow by about 4.2% over the medium term, rising from R412.2 billion in 2025/26 to R466.4 billion in 2028/29. At the same time, the social grant allocation has been adjusted downward over the medium term due to a lower inflation outlook and improved grant targeting and verification systems. These measures are expected to yield savings of R2 billion in 2026/27 and R1 billion in 2027/28. The department stated that this funding framework supports poverty reduction through the provision of social grants, social insurance risk benefits and welfare services. For millions of households, the confirmed increases will provide modest but meaningful additional support in the year ahead, even as broader reforms to the SRD grant remain under discussion.

